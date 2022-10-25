ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported

By Daniel Pierce
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv1Pk_0imHWEUW00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.

On what or whom specifically, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet said.

From what witnesses observed, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a gold minivan was sitting in a turning lane. As they went to turn onto Alleghany Street, someone in the front passenger seat started shooting through the window.

Deputies searching for escaped Cherokee County Detention Center inmate

Witnesses said it looked like they were aiming toward a collection of buildings on Freedom and that it sounded like anything between six or seven shots — to an entire clip fired.

The vehicle has not been seen in the area since the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 12

FedUp
3d ago

It's all about the HUE. If you are that HUE you can do anything. Liberal DA's and Judges won't give them much time if any.

Reply(2)
3
Just Talking
3d ago

Where’s all those “Violence Interruptors” that the Democrats passed and paid for last year

Reply
4
Swimminginafishbowl1978
3d ago

Charlotte has gotten out of hand. No law and order anymore

Reply
7
 

