Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
On what or whom specifically, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet said.
From what witnesses observed, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a gold minivan was sitting in a turning lane. As they went to turn onto Alleghany Street, someone in the front passenger seat started shooting through the window.Deputies searching for escaped Cherokee County Detention Center inmate
Witnesses said it looked like they were aiming toward a collection of buildings on Freedom and that it sounded like anything between six or seven shots — to an entire clip fired.
The vehicle has not been seen in the area since the shooting occurred.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 12