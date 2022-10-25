Erika Witt had been up until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, making sure that every ceremonial mask, every piece of fragile pottery and every carved wooden figure was perfectly in place. The Southern University at New Orleans assistant professor had been entrusted with displaying a treasure trove of more than 200 irreplaceable artworks and artifacts from various African cultures. A crowd of university dignitaries would arrive in a few hours for a ribbon cutting. Everything had to be just so.

ROANOKE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO