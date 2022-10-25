Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New museum of African art at SUNO is a must-see for locals and visitors alike
Erika Witt had been up until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, making sure that every ceremonial mask, every piece of fragile pottery and every carved wooden figure was perfectly in place. The Southern University at New Orleans assistant professor had been entrusted with displaying a treasure trove of more than 200 irreplaceable artworks and artifacts from various African cultures. A crowd of university dignitaries would arrive in a few hours for a ribbon cutting. Everything had to be just so.
NOLA.com
Halloween in New Orleans: Parades, haunted spots, pumpkin carving and more
There are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween in New Orleans this weekend, whether you're looking for a parade or an at-home movie night. How are you spending your weekend? If you need some ideas, we've got you covered. Catch a parade. New Orleans is a city of parades, so...
WDSU
Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NOLA.com
Top Taco 2022 awards best veggie, traditional and creative tacos at Metairie festival
The recent unofficial Taco Thursday was a success, thanks to the return of the Top Taco competition. All evening, vendors dished up tacos and poured cocktails for fest-goers in Lafreniere Park, many of whom started Halloween weekend early by showing up in their best costumes. On Friday morning, Top Taco...
NOLA.com
'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?
There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NOLA.com
Help local bluesman Smokehouse Brown recover from second hit and run in a month
Local bluesman, barfly and cuddly curmudgeon Smokey Smokehouse Brown is recovering at University Medical Center from a hit and run accident that left the gruffly lovable Brown with swelling and bleeding of the brain, a broken clavicle and ribs and other internal injuries. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to...
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
NOLA.com
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders surpass 2021 total with two months left in the year: 'That's enormous'
Dr. Luke LeBas is an emergency medicine physician in the New Orleans area and a self-described gun nut. He knows the caliber of a bullet based on the wound channel it leaves. He can deduce, based on these wounds, what kind of firepower is on the streets. He doesn't know...
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NOLA.com
Sleek Uptown home of Tim and Ashley Francis has a contemporary style that's focused on the artwork
Ashley and Tim Francis had a specific requirement when they were house hunting 20-plus years ago: they needed tall, open walls to hang the large-scale pieces in their ever-evolving art collection. Tim Francis, as Ashley Francis tells the story, would peek in a potential property’s door, see too many windows,...
NOLA.com
Secret dungeons, the Inquisition and Pére Antoine: Dark tales swirl after Quarter jail's 1840 demolition
The French Quarter is old. If you dig, you’re probably going to find something. But not even that self-evident truth could prepare the residents of New Orleans for what was unearthed in February 1840. By then, the old jail, or “calaboose” — built, rebuilt and then rebuilt again over...
NOLA.com
Food update: Get details on Top Taco fest and contest this weekend, taco recipes, pop-ups and more
Tacos have been on our mind here lately. Here's a roundup of our recent taco coverage, which includes a taco contest, taco pop-ups and a taco recipe to make at home. The Top Taco festival and contest is this Thursday. It brings together creative taco and tequila vendors from around the city for a tasty party and fundraiser.
myneworleans.com
The Roosevelt New Orleans Lights Up to Offer Another Dazzling Holiday Season
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting in late November, guests can deck the halls and don the season’s best at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel as the hotel kicks off its highly-anticipated holiday tradition with special programming, packages and spectacular décor to celebrate the magic of the season in luxurious style.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NOLA.com
Festivals and fundraisers fill up the fall calendar in St. Tammany Parish
Popular restaurateurs and professional cooks will team up with some local VIPS and to combat child sex abuse and trafficking on the north shore with the 10th annual Men Who Cook competition on Nov. 6 in downtown Covington, and all ticketed guests get to sample the culinary creations that result.
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
