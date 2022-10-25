ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New museum of African art at SUNO is a must-see for locals and visitors alike

Erika Witt had been up until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, making sure that every ceremonial mask, every piece of fragile pottery and every carved wooden figure was perfectly in place. The Southern University at New Orleans assistant professor had been entrusted with displaying a treasure trove of more than 200 irreplaceable artworks and artifacts from various African cultures. A crowd of university dignitaries would arrive in a few hours for a ribbon cutting. Everything had to be just so.
ROANOKE, LA
WDSU

Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?

There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Roosevelt New Orleans Lights Up to Offer Another Dazzling Holiday Season

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting in late November, guests can deck the halls and don the season’s best at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel as the hotel kicks off its highly-anticipated holiday tradition with special programming, packages and spectacular décor to celebrate the magic of the season in luxurious style.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement

In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy