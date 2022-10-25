Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Week 8 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Turnover-Free Game vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a four-game skid that has completely derailed what once looked like a promising season, but that doesn't mean they aren't seeing good signs from the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence started October off in a rough fashion, but the last two...
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has ‘Always Been A Playmaker’
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for their electric receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but beyond those two Seattle has a fairly deep receiver room for quarterback Geno Smith to work with. That depth was on full display in Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as...
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Jaguars: Week 8 Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are across the pond, looking to put a stop to a four-game losing streak. With the Jacksonville Jaguars also sitting at 2-5 on the season, it'll be a good opportunity to begin digging out of this slump. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's...
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
Can Falcons Utilize Passing Game Sunday vs. Panthers?
After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Arthur Smith had one message for the team — "back to work." The 3-4 Falcons are still in striking distance to remain atop the NFC South following a showdown against the 2-5 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta.
Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears
Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Josh McDaniels on Going up Against an Elite Safety in Tyrann Mathieu
The Las Vegas Raiders have faced their fair share of challenging opposing secondaries this season. That, of course, won't get any easier when they go head-to-head with a defense that includes one of the league's best safeties, Tyrann Mathieu. "[H]e's been so productive for so long," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels...
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
