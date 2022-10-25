ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary

Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Can Falcons Utilize Passing Game Sunday vs. Panthers?

After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Arthur Smith had one message for the team — "back to work." The 3-4 Falcons are still in striking distance to remain atop the NFC South following a showdown against the 2-5 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears

Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Josh McDaniels on Going up Against an Elite Safety in Tyrann Mathieu

The Las Vegas Raiders have faced their fair share of challenging opposing secondaries this season. That, of course, won't get any easier when they go head-to-head with a defense that includes one of the league's best safeties, Tyrann Mathieu. "[H]e's been so productive for so long," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels...
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Kicks Off $1250 Bonus For CFB Week 9

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, which provides an extra level of excitement to Saturday’s strong slate of games. You can add even more excitement to college football’s Week 9 contests by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL and getting first-bet insurance up to $1,250.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy