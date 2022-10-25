ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Kennel Attendant Position Available

Kennel Attendant Position Available

Under direction of the Dog Warden, the Kennel Attendant is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the kennels and surrounding areas. Maintains and cleans dog kennels; prepares dog food; maintains and cleans non-kennel areas; feeds, exercises, grooms and administers medications to animals as needed, etc. Performs on-call duties. Maintains required licensures...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Deputy Clerk Position Available

Deputy Clerk Position Available

Seeking a full-time Deputy Clerk for Probate/Juvenile Court with excellent computer, communication and customer service skills, with attention to detail and accuracy while working in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with the public and present a positive and professional attitude. Essential Functions. This position is essential in the daily...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

BJ’s Wholesale Club coming to Central Ohio

We have been hearing about, and living with, the impact of record inflation for months now, and food prices are not immune. We are all excited to know that there is going to be a new option to help you save some money. And that’s with BJ’s Wholesale Club!
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Heating assistance available

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

The Best Fall Color Season in Years is Winding Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The vibrant colors of fall are fading in most parts of the Buckeye State, but there are still a few spots of peak color left. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is calling this the best fall color season in years. “While there are still...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE

