FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
themountvernongrapevine.com
Kennel Attendant Position Available
Under direction of the Dog Warden, the Kennel Attendant is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the kennels and surrounding areas. Maintains and cleans dog kennels; prepares dog food; maintains and cleans non-kennel areas; feeds, exercises, grooms and administers medications to animals as needed, etc. Performs on-call duties. Maintains required licensures...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Deputy Clerk Position Available
Seeking a full-time Deputy Clerk for Probate/Juvenile Court with excellent computer, communication and customer service skills, with attention to detail and accuracy while working in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with the public and present a positive and professional attitude. Essential Functions. This position is essential in the daily...
Ohio Residents Get $100 For Trading In Appliances
Do you want to switch out your appliances for more energy-efficient ones? Now is the best time to act because you can get back a part of the cost. Thousands of Ohio residents will have a chance to claim rebates of $100. (source)
themountvernongrapevine.com
ODNR Offers Additional Overnight Discounts for U.S. Active Duty Military and Veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. “It...
WHIZ
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
NBC4 Columbus
BJ’s Wholesale Club coming to Central Ohio
We have been hearing about, and living with, the impact of record inflation for months now, and food prices are not immune. We are all excited to know that there is going to be a new option to help you save some money. And that’s with BJ’s Wholesale Club!
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
WHIZ
Heating assistance available
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay...
Help Available for Ohioans Struggling With Medical Debt
Those under the poverty limit have access to resources
One Health Organization helps low-income pet owners care for their animals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Robert, a Vietnam veteran dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, lived alone after the passing of his wife, Linda, and his Labrador retriever, Isabel. He thought a service dog might help him with his grief and PTSD symptoms. An abandoned puppy in Texas who needed a forever home...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
themountvernongrapevine.com
The Best Fall Color Season in Years is Winding Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The vibrant colors of fall are fading in most parts of the Buckeye State, but there are still a few spots of peak color left. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is calling this the best fall color season in years. “While there are still...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Hundreds of Blighted Buildings to be Demolished for New Economic Development
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
This Ohio Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
