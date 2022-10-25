In response to achievement gaps, Lawrence school board gets update on district’s equity, restorative discipline efforts

Read full article on original website
City leaders to consider fee waiver for project that will install $2.7M fiber internet network for school district
City leaders will soon consider waiving a fee that the city typically charges businesses to use public right-of-way for a company that will be building a fiber internet network for the Lawrence school district. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider authorizing a memorandum of...
KAKE TV
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Olathe School District officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest of the week and reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders ask plenty of questions as they review proposed 5-year Capital Improvement Plan
Douglas County leaders had a number of questions after getting their first look at the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, some of which were spurred by water damage at the Douglas County Courthouse earlier the same day. At the beginning of a work session about the...
LJWORLD
LMH Health CEO steps away from board of nonprofit in charge of new behavioral crisis center
The top executive at LMH Health is stepping back from involvement with the board of the local nonprofit in charge of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson told LMH Health board members as much during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Johnson had been acting as a proxy member of the Behavioral Health Partners board in place of Janette Kirkpatrick, who apparently had stepped away from that role earlier this year. LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center formed the nonprofit in 2020 specifically to help develop and manage the new center.
LJWORLD
Governor appoints two new judges for 7th Judicial District in Douglas County
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed new judges on Friday to fill two vacancies in the 7th Judicial District, which serves Douglas County. The new judges are Carl A. Folsom III and Catherine Theisen, both of Lawrence, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Folsom is an assistant...
SMSD approves new pay incentives for paraeducators, custodians
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will soon invest more than a half a million dollars towards incentives to attract and retain employees in hard to fill positions. Monday the school board voted unanimously to approve new pay incentives for paraeducators and custodians. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said currently there are about […]
LJWORLD
Addressing homelessness will take more than increasing shelter’s capacity, commissioners told
A Douglas County leader says it’ll take more than just increasing capacity at the Lawrence Community Shelter to make a dent in homelessness in Lawrence, following recent calls from business owners and community members to boost capacity. Last Tuesday, a group of prominent downtown business owners signed a letter...
Olathe elementary school closed due to ‘exceedingly high’ number of absences
School district officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe for the rest of the week due to an “exceedingly high” number of absences.
LJWORLD
Your Turn: Why I’m voting yes on the Sheriff Preservation Amendment
I write this letter on behalf of myself and all sheriffs in the state, but mainly for any future sheriffs. As with any political issue and especially a constitutional amendment, I want everyone to vote for what they feel is best. But, even if you disagree with what I say or the points I make, I want you to cast your vote from a position of information and reality.
LJWORLD
Residents concerned LPD has ‘hands-off’ policy with homeless; police chief says that’s not policy but he’s concerned about rising tensions, talk of firearms
First, it was a man shouting a whole lot of expletives running from his vehicle parked near the Kansas River in downtown Lawrence. Next, it was the man sticking his head through the rolled-down car window of a woman who had stopped to have a conversation with another woman in the area.
LJWORLD
Dean in New York state university system named as finalist to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
A dean who has spent about 30 years in the New York state university system is the fourth and final candidate to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Jeanette Altarriba will make a public presentation at 2 p.m. Friday in Slawson Hall at the University of Kansas’ Lawrence campus. People who want to attend the presentation remotely can do so at kansas.zoom.us/j/92343095735#success. The passcode is 907615.
LJWORLD
Kansas Athletics’ long-term plan lays out goals for football program, NIL efforts and more
In the coming years, the University of Kansas athletic department wants to “relentlessly” focus on building the football program, grow its name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes by 25%, and ensure that its athletic facilities are “among the best in the Big 12,” according to the department’s newly released long-term master plan.
stlouiscnr.com
City of Lawrence Selects McCarthy Building Companies for Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
McCarthy Building Companies Inc.’s Water Services team was recently selected as the general contractor for the $70M improvement project for the Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1400 E. 8th St. in Lawrence, KS. The improvement project, which aligns with the City of Lawrence’s strategic plan and sustainability goals, marks the city’s second largest funded wastewater project. The improvements are required to meet the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) regulatory permit requirements issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
KCTV 5
$156k in federal funds secured for Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that $156,000 in federal funds has been secured for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. The news comes via the senator and the mayor. “Because a safe WYCO is key to sustaining a great WYCO, I want to...
Leavenworth student questioned after school threat in social media post
Leavenworth police questioned a 14-year-old middle school student Tuesday about a unspecified threat posted on Snap Chat.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Children’s Choir rebuilding after pandemic, invites community to upcoming concert
After the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily moved the Lawrence Children’s Choir into a virtual format, the longtime choir is looking to rebuild and welcome both new members and the community into the fold. The award-winning choir marked its 30-year anniversary amid the pandemic, which brought with it safety concerns about...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park temporarily reduces hours for drop-off Recycling Center
Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center, which provides a place for residents who do not use curbside recycling to dispose of reusable waste, has temporarily reduced its operating hours because of a staff leave of absence. What are the new times? Located at 11921 Hardy St., the center is now...
55 new license plate readers to be installed in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a $595,000 grant from the Justice Department to purchase Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR).
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
Olathe, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Olathe. The Blue Valley North High School football team will have a game with Olathe South High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00. The Wyandotte High School football team will have a game with Olathe Northwest High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
