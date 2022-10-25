Read full article on original website
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
US Trustee opposes Celsius’ $2.9M employee bonus plan
The United States Trustee has opposed Celsius’s request to pay up to $2.9 million as retention bonuses to employees involved in the bankruptcy process. Celsius Network had filed a motion to implement a key employee retention plan (KERP) for 62 employees. It said that the employees are essential to its restructuring process and need to be incentivized to continue working.
Sushi DAO approves proposal to evolve into 3 legal entities
Sushi DAO has unanimously approved a proposal to set up three legal entities in Cayman Island and Panama to manage the affairs of the protocol. Development activities in SushiSwap are managed by its community DAO and the project team. However, the new approval will see three legal entities emerge to run the protocol.
Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees
The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...
XT.COM lists POINT in main zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the...
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
Team Finance loses $14.5M to smart contract bug exploit
Team Finance, a web3 infrastructure platform enabling businesses to secure tokens, suffered a hack that resulted in the loss of assets worth $14.5 million on Oct. 27, the firm tweeted. Blockchain analysis and security firm PeckShield estimated that the hacker made off with $15.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Team Finance...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 26: Dogecoin leads gain as BTC maintains $20k
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $998.02 billion from $995.22 billion as of press time. The market cap increased by 0.39% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% over the reporting period to $395.35...
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
Istanbul Blockchain Week Announces IstanDAO, a dedicated day to discuss, debate and learn about the growing world of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.
DeFi protocol deBridge to launch new standard for cross-chain transfers
DeFi protocol deBridge is set to launch DeSwap Liquidity Network (DLN), allowing users to complete cross-chain transfers without all the associated risks of using a bridge network, according to a press statement shared with CryptoSlate. According to the press release, the DLN architecture enables limitless cross-chain value transfer with zero...
Topl’s $1 Million Grant Program Enters Second Phase for Impact-Driven Blockchain Initiatives; Ramps Up With Sweetgum Labs
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Austin / Texas, USA, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire — The Grant Program’s Purpose is to “Fund a New Direction for Web3”...
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
Tyranno Studios unlocks the new era in Web3 gaming with interoperability and convenience
Tyranno Studios is a Web3 gaming company that defines its core value as allowing players to retain complete control over the items they purchase in games, regardless of its platform. It focuses on functioning cross-chain with a seamless experience. The company just launched its new game called blockchain brawlers last...
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. California, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire — Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets,...
Messina CEO willing to bet his Porsche on BTC reaching $60K again
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Messina Group CEO Jim Messina said he is ready to bet on his Porsche car as he expects Bitcoin to rally up to $60,000. During an interview with Fox Business on Oct. 27, Messina remarked that crypto is one of the most exciting developments of this generation.
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire — Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Phishing attack steals 700 Ethereum; Moldova bans crypto mining
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 26 includes the theft of over $1M worth of Ethereum by a phishing attack, Vitalik Buterin’s tweet deeming ZKPs “necessary” for Ethereum and Binance overtaking Huobi in crypto derivatives trading. CryptoSlate Top Stories. A scammer, “Monkey Drainer,” stole 700...
