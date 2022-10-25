ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

After shooting at police in Myrtle Beach, a barricaded man surrenders, authorities say

By Bryn Eddy, Hannah Oskin, Christian Boschult info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 2 days ago
myhorrynews.com

Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days

The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence County deputies arrest two on drugs, gun charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies arrested two people on Tuesday in a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs and weapons. FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County for a traffic violation when the deputies had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. A narcotics canine alerted deputies to an odor on the vehicle.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Bryon M Hovermale was full of life and never met a stranger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-A funeral service for Bryon Mitchell Hovermale, 60, will be held Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Hovermale passed away Oct. 24 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Born April 14, 1962 in Fort Morgan, Colo., he was...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

HCS breaks ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School

Kenya Keith, a sixth grader at Whittemore Park Middle School, will be one of the first students to attend school in the new school building on El Bethel Road in Conway when it opens in mid-2024. “I’m excited about it,” Keith said, looking around as shovels of dirt were officially...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Famed band director Eddie Ellis to teach students at Kingstree High School on Thursday

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A famed band director who starred in the movie “Drumline” will teach Kingstree High School’s Marching Mighty Merge Band on Thursday. Eddie Ellis, who portrayed a band director in the 2002 movie ‘Drumline,’ starring Nick Cannon, previously served as director of bands at both SC State University and Morris Brown College. […]
KINGSTREE, SC

