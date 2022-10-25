After shooting at police in Myrtle Beach, a barricaded man surrenders, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days
The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Myrtle Beach apartment. An affidavit shows that the accuser went to the suspect’s apartment on Saturday off 37th Avenue North to use do her laundry because her machines weren’t working.
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of someone barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle. Police say the person inside the home has fired shots at officers.
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
Florence County deputies arrest two on drugs, gun charges
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies arrested two people on Tuesday in a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs and weapons. FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County for a traffic violation when the deputies had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. A narcotics canine alerted deputies to an odor on the vehicle.
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
'Rest easy, good boy:' Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The fans and staff of Pelican's baseball in Myrtle Beach have heavy hearts Tuesday night after the passing of their second team dog, Deuce. Deuce greeted fans and players, retrieved bats and balls and brought joy to the hearts of many at the stadium from 2008 to 2018.
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Bryon M Hovermale was full of life and never met a stranger
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-A funeral service for Bryon Mitchell Hovermale, 60, will be held Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Hovermale passed away Oct. 24 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Born April 14, 1962 in Fort Morgan, Colo., he was...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Glenn B. Singleton was a valued employee of Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory
A memorial service for Glenn B. Singleton, 55, was held Oct. 24 in the Lewis Crematory Chapel, located at 4947 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Singleton, of Conway, passed away Oct. 14 at his home. Born in Conway on June 5, 1967, he was the son of...
HCS breaks ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
Kenya Keith, a sixth grader at Whittemore Park Middle School, will be one of the first students to attend school in the new school building on El Bethel Road in Conway when it opens in mid-2024. “I’m excited about it,” Keith said, looking around as shovels of dirt were officially...
Famed band director Eddie Ellis to teach students at Kingstree High School on Thursday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A famed band director who starred in the movie “Drumline” will teach Kingstree High School’s Marching Mighty Merge Band on Thursday. Eddie Ellis, who portrayed a band director in the 2002 movie ‘Drumline,’ starring Nick Cannon, previously served as director of bands at both SC State University and Morris Brown College. […]
