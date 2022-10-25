ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roquan Smith literally tears up as Eagles add Robert Quinn via trade

This isn’t the Philadelphia Eagles‘ problem. Heck, on this end of the NFL spectrum, we’re pretty pumped. It’s hard to understand what the Chicago Bears are doing though. They entered the most recent offseason with money to spend and a chance to really bolster their roster. They elected instead to blow up that roster, and it doesn’t appear that they’re done.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
3-star RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Tulane

New Orleans KIPP Booker T. Washington three-star running back Arnold Barnes has decommitted from Tulane. “I want to thank the Green Wave staff for believing in my opportunity to play at the next level,” Barnes said in a social media post. “But, after a long conversation with my family, I will be decommitting from Tulane University and opening my recruitment back up. Thank you Roll Wave family.”
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
