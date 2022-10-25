Read full article on original website
Live Gameday Updates: GT 3, FSU 0 - First Quarter
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
FSU Availability Report: DT Fabien Lovett appears to be available to make return from injury
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett looks like he’ll make his return from a lower-leg injury. The starter and team captain hasn’t played since a Week 1 injury against LSU, but he was warming up and dressed out in full pads ahead of Saturday’s contest against Georgia Tech.
FSU breaking out a new facemask vs. Georgia Tech
Florida State is breaking out a slightly different look for today's game against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are wearing garnet-on-garnet uniforms with a white helmet, but the extra variation to the white helmet is a chrome facemask. The facemask is garnet. This is a look at FSU's uniform combinations previously...
WATCH: Jordan Travis connects with Johnny Wilson for 78-yard Touchdown
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football leads Georgia Tech early on in the second quarter. FSU extended its early lead with the longest reception of the season. Jordan Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a 78-yard touchdown as Wilson made one man miss and sprinted down the field for the score. It is the longest reception of Wilson's college career:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: These next five games are the most important of Mike Norvell’s career
There’s a lot at stake over these next five games for FSU; it’s safe to say this next might be the most important month of Mike Norvell’s career. From ACC championships to an unfortunate Kick-6; FSU and Georgia Tech have had some memorable match-ups over the years.
FSU basketball set to host 5-star 2024 prospect Isaiah Evans
Florida State men's basketball is set to host Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg five-star small forward Isaiah Evans this weekend on an official visit. The 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 5 small forward in the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham of 247Sports.com first reported the news on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-4; Florida State 4-3 The Florida State Seminoles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. FSU and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
2023 Edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State on Thursday. Campbell shared that he was offered after a conversation with defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam Fuller. The 6-foot-5.5, 210-pound edge rusher is set to visit FSU this upcoming weekend. FSU joins FAU, Miami,...
Tallahassee, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Dillard High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Rocky Bayou Christian HS football team will have a game with Maclay School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
Sneads, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Holmes County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Crisp County vs. Thomasville
The Bulldogs are riding a five game win streak heading into Friday's season finale against Crisp County.
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
famunews.com
FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game
The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU breaks ground on new business school
On Friday, Oct. 14, Florida State University’s College of Business held an invitation-only groundbreaking for its future home, Legacy Hall. Michael Hartline, the college’s dean who was the associate dean at the time, took over the initiative in 2011 after it was first conceived in 2010. It has been a significant undertaking for Hartline ever since.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game
Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
247Sports
