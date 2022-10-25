ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Live Gameday Updates: GT 3, FSU 0 - First Quarter

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU breaking out a new facemask vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State is breaking out a slightly different look for today's game against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are wearing garnet-on-garnet uniforms with a white helmet, but the extra variation to the white helmet is a chrome facemask. The facemask is garnet. This is a look at FSU's uniform combinations previously...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Jordan Travis connects with Johnny Wilson for 78-yard Touchdown

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football leads Georgia Tech early on in the second quarter. FSU extended its early lead with the longest reception of the season. Jordan Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a 78-yard touchdown as Wilson made one man miss and sprinted down the field for the score. It is the longest reception of Wilson's college career:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU basketball set to host 5-star 2024 prospect Isaiah Evans

Florida State men's basketball is set to host Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg five-star small forward Isaiah Evans this weekend on an official visit. The 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 5 small forward in the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham of 247Sports.com first reported the news on Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
High School Football PRO

Sneads, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holmes County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
SNEADS, FL
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
THOMASVILLE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game

The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU breaks ground on new business school

On Friday, Oct. 14, Florida State University’s College of Business held an invitation-only groundbreaking for its future home, Legacy Hall. Michael Hartline, the college’s dean who was the associate dean at the time, took over the initiative in 2011 after it was first conceived in 2010. It has been a significant undertaking for Hartline ever since.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game

Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

