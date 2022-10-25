ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Clerk Position Available

Seeking a full-time Deputy Clerk for Probate/Juvenile Court with excellent computer, communication and customer service skills, with attention to detail and accuracy while working in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with the public and present a positive and professional attitude. Essential Functions. This position is essential in the daily...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Kennel Attendant Position Available

Under direction of the Dog Warden, the Kennel Attendant is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the kennels and surrounding areas. Maintains and cleans dog kennels; prepares dog food; maintains and cleans non-kennel areas; feeds, exercises, grooms and administers medications to animals as needed, etc. Performs on-call duties. Maintains required licensures...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon asks residents, business owners for zoning code guidance

MOUNT VERNON – The city hired a consultant to analyze changes to its zoning regulations, but now it wants residents to share their concerns and opinions. Mount Vernon started modernizing its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it can accommodate strategic growth that meets its goals and those of its residents.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Agencies Partner to Make Ohio’s School Buses Safer

COLUMBUS – Today, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks announced an effort between multiple state agencies and private sector businesses that will make Ohio school buses more visible to other motorists and safer for the 1.6 million students transported on them.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine Focuses on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Early Childhood Literacy at University Hospitals

(CLEVELAND, Ohio)—Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine focused on early childhood literacy in Northeast Ohio today, starting with a tour of University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cuyahoga County to learn about the ways UH is promoting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

BJ’s Wholesale Club coming to Central Ohio

We have been hearing about, and living with, the impact of record inflation for months now, and food prices are not immune. We are all excited to know that there is going to be a new option to help you save some money. And that’s with BJ’s Wholesale Club!
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church

An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
NEWARK, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Tri-Colored Bat

It’s #WildlifeWednesday with the Ohio Division of Wildlife! The tri-colored bat (Perimyotis subflavus) is the smallest bat in the Midwest. Tri-colored bats prefer open forests near water in the summer. This species hibernates in mines, caves & rock crevices.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Summary of Petition Accepted To Amend Ohio’s Minimum Wage

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today accepted a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

