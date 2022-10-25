Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Deputy Clerk Position Available
Seeking a full-time Deputy Clerk for Probate/Juvenile Court with excellent computer, communication and customer service skills, with attention to detail and accuracy while working in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with the public and present a positive and professional attitude. Essential Functions. This position is essential in the daily...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Kennel Attendant Position Available
Under direction of the Dog Warden, the Kennel Attendant is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the kennels and surrounding areas. Maintains and cleans dog kennels; prepares dog food; maintains and cleans non-kennel areas; feeds, exercises, grooms and administers medications to animals as needed, etc. Performs on-call duties. Maintains required licensures...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon asks residents, business owners for zoning code guidance
MOUNT VERNON – The city hired a consultant to analyze changes to its zoning regulations, but now it wants residents to share their concerns and opinions. Mount Vernon started modernizing its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it can accommodate strategic growth that meets its goals and those of its residents.
themountvernongrapevine.com
ODNR Offers Additional Overnight Discounts for U.S. Active Duty Military and Veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. “It...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Agencies Partner to Make Ohio’s School Buses Safer
COLUMBUS – Today, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks announced an effort between multiple state agencies and private sector businesses that will make Ohio school buses more visible to other motorists and safer for the 1.6 million students transported on them.
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Hundreds of Blighted Buildings to be Demolished for New Economic Development
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine Focuses on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Early Childhood Literacy at University Hospitals
(CLEVELAND, Ohio)—Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine focused on early childhood literacy in Northeast Ohio today, starting with a tour of University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cuyahoga County to learn about the ways UH is promoting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
NBC4 Columbus
BJ’s Wholesale Club coming to Central Ohio
We have been hearing about, and living with, the impact of record inflation for months now, and food prices are not immune. We are all excited to know that there is going to be a new option to help you save some money. And that’s with BJ’s Wholesale Club!
This Ohio Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church
An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Wildlife Wednesday – The Tri-Colored Bat
It’s #WildlifeWednesday with the Ohio Division of Wildlife! The tri-colored bat (Perimyotis subflavus) is the smallest bat in the Midwest. Tri-colored bats prefer open forests near water in the summer. This species hibernates in mines, caves & rock crevices.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Summary of Petition Accepted To Amend Ohio’s Minimum Wage
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today accepted a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking. How does Ohio compare?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
