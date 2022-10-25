ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Is Shocked When She Learns Who Briana DeJesus Is Secretly Dating

Briana DeJesus channeled Whitney Houston during the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when she revealed she’s secretly been dating a bodyguard. But it’s not just any bodyguard — it’s Catelynn Lowell‘s bodyguard! Bobby Scott is his name, and Briana made the reveal after returning home from Amber Portwood‘s birthday getaway with her cast-mates. Briana’s co-stars were happy for her upon hearing the news, but no one was more surprised than Catelynn, who revealed that Bobby was her bodyguard on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Briana said she spotted him while filming the show and immediately made a move on him. Fortunately, he was also interested in her, so now they’re dating. And she already flew up to Detroit to see him and attend a concert with him, but her mom told her not to rush into this romance. Especially since Bobby is 42 and Briana is only 28.
In Touch Weekly

Always in Charge! Find Out ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies’ Job and What She Does For a Living

90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies made her debut to the long-running TLC series alongside now-boyfriend and rapper, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar — however, the San Diego native’s employment history proves she’s the one used to being in charge. So, what did Kim do for a living before finding reality TV fame? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kim’s job, her relationship with Usman and more!
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!

Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
UTAH STATE
Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
People

Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she's sharing her experience because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested" Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is sharing new details about her stage 2 melanoma after having surgery to remove cancerous moles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, previously shared that doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas and that she would undergo a new plan for her treatment. On Wednesday, she shared new images on Instagram following her latest procedure. She posted a...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
