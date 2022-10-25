Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Builder Supply Outlet is your place for vanities!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about all vanities that they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
wgnradio.com
New vanities and LED mirrors from Builder Supply Outlet
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their new vanities and mirror they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/27/22: U.S. economy grows, Big Tech earnings, and Catch 35
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the U.S. GDP increasing, the markets reacting positively to the GDP number, big tech companies reporting earning declines, how that has been impacting the economy, and how the market traditionally performs in October. Segment 2:...
wgnradio.com
Can you pay off student loans with HELOC money?
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to answer all mortgage questions from WGN Radio listeners. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers require return to office
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers are requiring employees return to the office on a weekly basis, according to Crain’s survey. It also finds that companies without a return to office mandate have no plans to change the rules. Of those requiring weekly attendance, it’s usually at least for day a week. 22% of employers require employees to come in three days a week, 18% require twice a week and 17% require five days a week.
wgnradio.com
OTL #837: Media literacy education, Workers’ rights in Illinois, Nice Motor’s new music
Mike Stephen discusses the importance of media literacy education with Donnell Probst of the National Association of Media Literacy Education, chats with Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, about the proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment, and chats with Brian Webb of the local band Nice Motor about their new music.
wgnradio.com
BMO’s Josh Hermann helps a listener with their financial question
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to share his expertise with listener about their HELOC. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
wgnradio.com
How Mike’s Landscape Lighting can help brighten up your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share how they helped a listener bright up their home for the winter season. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
wgnradio.com
Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era
Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Dr. Michael Bauer on the nationwide amoxicillin shortage
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints across the country, and whether it will have an impact on local hospitals. “Better...
wgnradio.com
Enjoy bourbon from seed to spirit at Whiskey Acres
Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb, joins John Williams to talk about the upcoming whiskey tasting and tour that is taking place at Whiskey Acres on Nov. 5th. Nick talks about what makes their distillery so unique, why they like to say they are in the Napa Valley of the corn belt, a special bourbon being made for Halloween, the confidence they have in their product, and what you will experience when you make a trip out to the distillery. Thirsty yet? Do you want to drink some whiskey with John? You can find more information about joining John here.
wgnradio.com
Some Halloween pop-up stores could be a trick, not a treat
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss why you should research Halloween pop-up stores before shopping there and what zombie debt is. He also talked about a warning from the FBI about fake customer support representatives and misleading mobile game ads.
wgnradio.com
From the archives: Three conversations with Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
Over the years, Richard Crowe was a frequent guest on WGN Radio, especially around Halloween, telling stories of his explorations of ghosts and haunted locations in the Chicago area. Richard died 10 years ago, in 2012, at age 64. But, here are three of his visits to WGN spanning nearly 30 years:
wgnradio.com
Pastor Corey Brooks to break ground on new community center this weekend
Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, joins John Williams to talk about his mission to build a new opportunity center on the South Side and how it’s going to enhance the lives of those living in the neighborhood. Pastor Brooks is breaking ground on the new community center this Saturday! You can RSVP to the event here.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to airport hot dogs and really big donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Political horror stories & tales of misfortune
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/28/2022): In preparation for Halloween, John Kass & Jeff Carlin share their favorite scary (political) stories from their week and offer up considerations for the ‘Golden Moutza’ for October. Plus, who is scarier than a politician on social media? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Naperville
WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.
Comments / 0