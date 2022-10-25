ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

University appoints Richard Cellini to lead Legacy of Slavery remembrance program

The Report of the Presidential Committee on Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery — released by President Lawrence S. Bacow in April and backed by a historic $100 million commitment — included seven recommendations, among them a remembrance program that would “endeavor to identify the direct descendants of enslaved individuals who labored on Harvard’s campus and of those who were enslaved by Harvard leadership, faculty, or staff.”
HARVARD, MA
New Research Provides the First Clear Picture of Learning Loss at Local Level

Today, The Education Recovery Scorecard, a collaboration with researchers at the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University (CEPR) and Stanford University’s Educational Opportunity Project, released the first comparable view of district-level learning loss during the pandemic utilizing the recently released 2022 NAEP data, and states who have publicly reported their district proficiency rates on their Spring 2022 assessments. These interactive district-level maps include data from 29 states (plus D.C.) — where the necessary data was available.
The Florida Times-Union

Meg O'Connell: Disability disclosures require preparation for inclusive workplace

There is a saying: “My disability may be invisible but your reaction to it is not.”  People with disabilities have a variety of concerns when disclosing their disability to an employer. Will people see you differently, treat you differently, say something awkward? Will you still be chosen for key projects? Disability disclosure isn’t simply...
FLORIDA STATE
Unfinished business

Education, with its power to transform lives, has long been a focal point in America’s struggle to address racial discrimination and cultivate a pluralistic democracy. The Supreme Court has for more than four decades upheld policies like those used at Harvard, which consider race as one factor among many in admissions, and has recognized that schools have a compelling interest in achieving the benefits associated with a diverse student body. These benefits endure long after graduation: Students depart campus with the ability to mediate across differences and work and live with people of all backgrounds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What to know about Harvard’s case in Supreme Court

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case to decide whether race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina can continue. The court has for more than four decades upheld policies like those at Harvard, which consider race as one factor among many in admissions, and recognized that schools have a compelling interest in achieving the benefits associated with a diverse student body. This is a closely watched case that could affect colleges and universities nationwide. Here are some commonly asked questions and answers.
VIRGINIA STATE

