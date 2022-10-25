ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Fetterman: the best choice for veterans | PennLive letters

Senator John McCain spent nearly six years being tortured as a prisoner of war. Donald Trump said “he’s not a war hero” and called him a “dummy.” Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs in combat. Donald Trump tweeted a comment calling her a “coward.” Donald Trump considers our troops who died in combat as “losers” and “suckers.” Donald Trump endorses Mehmet Oz for Senator of Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden says of Senate nominee Fetterman: ‘John IS Pennsylvania’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Defiant Fetterman not apologizing for debate: “It’s about getting back up and fighting”

If anyone thought John Fetterman would be contrite after Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate and his nationally dissected performance, they should think again. Fetterman appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut show Thursday night and was defiant in the face of Republican critics and some Democrats who have been expressing concerns following the debate, at least according to Politico.
The Hill

Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election

Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
Dr. Oz claims | PennLive letters

I have been seeing an ad for Dr. Mehmet Oz and I have a few questions for him. It is the ad where Dr. Oz says John Fetterman wants to decriminalize “dangerous drugs” such as “fentanyl and heroin” and set up injection sites in our neighborhoods. He says he “will fight the cartels” and “fund recovery centers.”
