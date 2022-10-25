Read full article on original website
John Fetterman: the best choice for veterans | PennLive letters
Senator John McCain spent nearly six years being tortured as a prisoner of war. Donald Trump said “he’s not a war hero” and called him a “dummy.” Senator Tammy Duckworth lost both legs in combat. Donald Trump tweeted a comment calling her a “coward.” Donald Trump considers our troops who died in combat as “losers” and “suckers.” Donald Trump endorses Mehmet Oz for Senator of Pennsylvania.
The candidates for Senate revealed their true characters in the debate | Opinion
Much has been written about the Fetterman-Oz debate and, predictably, the pundits are split about its impact on the critical race for U.S. Senate. Far right outlets are piling on about Fetterman’s halting delivery and lingering after-effects of a stroke he suffered in May. Democrats are pointing out that,...
We need a U.S. Senator who will work for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
I am pleased to support Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate - not just because he is a Republican - but because I know he is committed to listening to Pennsylvanians and working with state and local officials to do what is best for Pennsylvania communities and families. At the state...
President Joe Biden says of Senate nominee Fetterman: ‘John IS Pennsylvania’
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Defiant Fetterman not apologizing for debate: “It’s about getting back up and fighting”
If anyone thought John Fetterman would be contrite after Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate and his nationally dissected performance, they should think again. Fetterman appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut show Thursday night and was defiant in the face of Republican critics and some Democrats who have been expressing concerns following the debate, at least according to Politico.
Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election
Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
Dr. Oz claims | PennLive letters
I have been seeing an ad for Dr. Mehmet Oz and I have a few questions for him. It is the ad where Dr. Oz says John Fetterman wants to decriminalize “dangerous drugs” such as “fentanyl and heroin” and set up injection sites in our neighborhoods. He says he “will fight the cartels” and “fund recovery centers.”
This Video Showing A Pittsburgh Focus Group Of MAGA Supporters Talking Jan. 6 Is Just Plain Cringy
MSNBC's Elise Jordan discussed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot with a panel of ill-informed Donald Trump supporters in a viral video. The post This Video Showing A Pittsburgh Focus Group Of MAGA Supporters Talking Jan. 6 Is Just Plain Cringy appeared first on NewsOne.
Marijuana could push young people to the polls on Nov. 8 | Opinion
Early in October, President Biden announced a series of actions regarding marijuana on the federal level. Among these are a blanket pardon on all federal sentences for simple possession, a call on governors to follow Biden’s pardoning on the state level, and a review of marijuana’s classification under federal drug laws.
Conservative personalities ‘testing’ Twitter policies after Elon Musk’s takeover by sharing long-debunked conspiracy theories
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made...
