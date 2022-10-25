Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
South Korea: 100 injured and people ‘crushed to death’ in stampede at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Around 50 people suffered a cardiac arrest and a number were feared dead after they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, officials said.Fire chiefs said around 100 people were reported as injured during the surge in a narrow street in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife. One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.He did not give a specific number of the people being...
WNYT
US orders diplomats’ families to leave Nigeria’s capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.
WNYT
Bulgaria to buy a second batch of eight new F-16s from US
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s caretaker government said Thursday it has approved the purchase of a second batch of eight new F-16 fighter jets needed to bring its air force in line with NATO standards. The decision still needs parliamentary approval, but the Cabinet authorized Bulgaria’s defense minister...
WNYT
Belarus lists military unit members among 625 ‘extremists’
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Authorities in Belarus on Friday added 625 people with alleged ties to “extremists” to a list that prohibits them from holding public office and other activities, further ramping up pressure on the beleaguered opposition. The eastern European country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs released...
WNYT
UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.”. Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency...
Roadblocks, soup hurling, superglue … Just Stop Oil protests divide activists on direct action
Not for the first time this month, a protest by climate activists descended into acrimony and the threat of violence today. At midday, close to the Oval cricket ground in south London, a dozen or so Just Stop Oil activists brought weekend traffic to a halt. Irate motorists dragged protesters...
WNYT
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
WNYT
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide...
WNYT
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said he would file civil and criminal charges against an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the U.S.-based social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts.
WNYT
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
WNYT
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda. CLAIM: An image...
WNYT
Global stocks mixed ahead of US GDP, Europe rates decision
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high to fight stubborn inflation. London and Hong Kong advanced, while Frankfurt, Tokyo and...
WNYT
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the foreign minister said Saturday. The money will go toward the...
WNYT
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting....
WNYT
Speaker Pelosi’s husband severely beaten in home break-in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he’s being treated by doctors for injuries, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries in the...
Comments / 0