Around 50 people suffered a cardiac arrest and a number were feared dead after they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, officials said.Fire chiefs said around 100 people were reported as injured during the surge in a narrow street in the Itaewon district, popular for its nightlife. One official said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.He did not give a specific number of the people being...

30 MINUTES AGO