Door County Pulse
BOYS SOCCER: Clippers Advance to Sectional Championship
Two 40-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime periods weren’t enough Thursday night to determine whether Sturgeon Bay’s boys soccer team would advance to play for a Division 4 sectional championship. The No. 2-seeded Clippers won 7-6 in a shootout in their sectional semifinal game at Dick Clark Field...
seehafernews.com
Several Local High School Football Teams Ready for Round Two
Two Rivers, Reedsville and Kiel will all play road games tonight in the WIAA Level-2 Football Playoffs. In Division 4, the #3 seeded and unbeaten Two Rivers Raiders travels to Kewaskum to meet the 2nd seeded Indians, which you can hear on 97.1 FM WCUB and at www.CubRadio.com starting at 6:40 p.m.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Donna Jeannine Brandt
Jean Brandt, 92, of Ellison Bay died peacefully on October 23, 2022. Jean was born in Madison, WI on March 26, 1930 to Donald and Verda Myers. Jean grew up with her parents and younger sister Patrica in Madison where she graduated high school. Not long after being set up on a date by her aunt Norma, Jean married Albert Brandt on February 3rd, 1951.
Door County Pulse
CNC Program Up and Running at Sevastopol
NWTC and the Sevastopol School District unveiled the first CNC machining program in the area, through which students can earn college credit before graduating from high school. The Oct. 27 opening celebrated the students and community partners who have been instrumental in making the new facility and program possible. The project also received an anonymous $2 million donation. To read the complete story, see next week’s issue of the Peninsula Pulse.
Door County Pulse
Five Compete at State 4-H Horse Expo
Five Door County 4-H horse and pony riders qualified to compete in the recent Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Expo by earning a blue ribbon at the Door County Fair in various categories. Reese Vogel finished with a Grand Champion and two Top 10 awards for grade 7. Alexis Tassoul placed...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Faith “Faye” M. Shaw
Faith “Faye” M. Shaw, 79, Algoma, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Kewaunee Health Services after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Clinton and Harriet (Van De Hey) Moreaux on July 29, 1943, in Appleton, WI. Two years after graduating from...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Door County Pulse
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Evolves as Big Employer, Better Neighbor
Sturgeon Bay’s largest employer keeps expanding the business and doing so in a tidier fashion than it did during the 20th century. Since buying and uniting the 63-acre dry dock, repair and construction facility in January 2009, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has retained historical lines of business and expanded into new markets.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Door County Pulse
For Kristen Peil, a Love of History Is in the Genes
Kristen Peil said she was born an old soul. “I’ve always gravitated to older people and older things, and I blame genetics for that,” she said. “My mother, Annie Peil, had the antiques business Orphan Annie’s, and when I was a little kid, she dragged me to auctions all over Door County. Those auctions introduced me to others on the Peil side of my family who were out collecting history, too. Both sides of my family are history lovers.”
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Teton
Teton is an amazing dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome, 5-year-old boy has a “forever puppy face” that will charm any adopter. Like all dogs at WHS, Teton (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51197106) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he...
Door County Pulse
Miller Celebrates Topelmanns, Ingwersen
The Miller Art Museum will unveil two new exhibitions Nov. 5: Hanseatic: The Life and Work of Karsten and Ellen Topelmann in the first-floor main galleries, and New Acquisitions from James J. Ingwersen on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine. Door County’s landscape has long piqued the imagination of visual artists,...
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar’s Tax Rate Falls
The Gibraltar Area School District already had one of the two lowest tax rates in Wisconsin, and then private-property valuations in Northern Door County rose dramatically during the past two years. As a result, the Gibraltar district saw its projected tax rate decline from a possible $3.41 per $1,000 of...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: William J. Patza
Born on January 19, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, Bill was the son of Joseph and Glenice (Simon) Patza. He left high school to enroll in the coast guard, where he served 2 years. He met Isobel Cleland in Door County, Sturgeon Bay, they married in 1962, had their daughter, Elizabeth, in 1963, and the rest is history.
nomadlawyer.org
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay’s second Popeyes on east side will open soon: Streetwise
GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.
Door County Pulse
Aging in Place in Door County
It’s important for people to plan for their elder years, no matter where they live. But it’s especially important in Door County, given its remote location and limited access to aging resources, said Do Good Door County (DGDC) president Cynthia Germain. “We suffer from the same things that...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Announces Grand Openings of East Side & West Side Wellness Centers
The Greater Green Bay YMCA is inviting everyone to attend the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies at both the East Side and West Side YMCA Wellness Centers:. East Side Wellness Center: Tuesday, November 1st, 4:30pm. Once the ribbons have been cut, the next item on your calendar should be the Open House...
Door County Pulse
A Change of Course at Martinez Studio
Earlier this year, Sandra and Wence Martinez listed the Jacksonport home of Martinez Studio for sale. The esteemed artists had planned to close their Door County location and focus on their studio in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and in Wence’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico. But the artists who were...
