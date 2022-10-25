ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

BOYS SOCCER: Clippers Advance to Sectional Championship

Two 40-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime periods weren’t enough Thursday night to determine whether Sturgeon Bay’s boys soccer team would advance to play for a Division 4 sectional championship. The No. 2-seeded Clippers won 7-6 in a shootout in their sectional semifinal game at Dick Clark Field...
Several Local High School Football Teams Ready for Round Two

Two Rivers, Reedsville and Kiel will all play road games tonight in the WIAA Level-2 Football Playoffs. In Division 4, the #3 seeded and unbeaten Two Rivers Raiders travels to Kewaskum to meet the 2nd seeded Indians, which you can hear on 97.1 FM WCUB and at www.CubRadio.com starting at 6:40 p.m.
Obituary: Donna Jeannine Brandt

Jean Brandt, 92, of Ellison Bay died peacefully on October 23, 2022. Jean was born in Madison, WI on March 26, 1930 to Donald and Verda Myers. Jean grew up with her parents and younger sister Patrica in Madison where she graduated high school. Not long after being set up on a date by her aunt Norma, Jean married Albert Brandt on February 3rd, 1951.
CNC Program Up and Running at Sevastopol

NWTC and the Sevastopol School District unveiled the first CNC machining program in the area, through which students can earn college credit before graduating from high school. The Oct. 27 opening celebrated the students and community partners who have been instrumental in making the new facility and program possible. The project also received an anonymous $2 million donation. To read the complete story, see next week’s issue of the Peninsula Pulse.
Five Compete at State 4-H Horse Expo

Five Door County 4-H horse and pony riders qualified to compete in the recent Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Expo by earning a blue ribbon at the Door County Fair in various categories. Reese Vogel finished with a Grand Champion and two Top 10 awards for grade 7. Alexis Tassoul placed...
Obituary: Faith “Faye” M. Shaw

Faith “Faye” M. Shaw, 79, Algoma, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Kewaunee Health Services after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Clinton and Harriet (Van De Hey) Moreaux on July 29, 1943, in Appleton, WI. Two years after graduating from...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Evolves as Big Employer, Better Neighbor

Sturgeon Bay’s largest employer keeps expanding the business and doing so in a tidier fashion than it did during the 20th century. Since buying and uniting the 63-acre dry dock, repair and construction facility in January 2009, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has retained historical lines of business and expanded into new markets.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
For Kristen Peil, a Love of History Is in the Genes

Kristen Peil said she was born an old soul. “I’ve always gravitated to older people and older things, and I blame genetics for that,” she said. “My mother, Annie Peil, had the antiques business Orphan Annie’s, and when I was a little kid, she dragged me to auctions all over Door County. Those auctions introduced me to others on the Peil side of my family who were out collecting history, too. Both sides of my family are history lovers.”
DCHS Featured Pet: Teton

Teton is an amazing dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome, 5-year-old boy has a “forever puppy face” that will charm any adopter. Like all dogs at WHS, Teton (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51197106) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he...
Miller Celebrates Topelmanns, Ingwersen

The Miller Art Museum will unveil two new exhibitions Nov. 5: Hanseatic: The Life and Work of Karsten and Ellen Topelmann in the first-floor main galleries, and New Acquisitions from James J. Ingwersen on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine. Door County’s landscape has long piqued the imagination of visual artists,...
Gibraltar’s Tax Rate Falls

The Gibraltar Area School District already had one of the two lowest tax rates in Wisconsin, and then private-property valuations in Northern Door County rose dramatically during the past two years. As a result, the Gibraltar district saw its projected tax rate decline from a possible $3.41 per $1,000 of...
Obituary: William J. Patza

Born on January 19, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, Bill was the son of Joseph and Glenice (Simon) Patza. He left high school to enroll in the coast guard, where he served 2 years. He met Isobel Cleland in Door County, Sturgeon Bay, they married in 1962, had their daughter, Elizabeth, in 1963, and the rest is history.
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
Green Bay’s second Popeyes on east side will open soon: Streetwise

GREEN BAY – After a year of delay, the people of Green Bay will get to enjoy Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun fries and its other items early next month. Popeyes has been in the works at 1979 Main St. − where Wally’s Spot Supper Club had been until it closed in July − since April last year. Franchise owner Marc Rodriguez said the restaurant was supposed to open last year, but shipping delays and supply chain issues slowed down construction.
Aging in Place in Door County

It’s important for people to plan for their elder years, no matter where they live. But it’s especially important in Door County, given its remote location and limited access to aging resources, said Do Good Door County (DGDC) president Cynthia Germain. “We suffer from the same things that...
A Change of Course at Martinez Studio

Earlier this year, Sandra and Wence Martinez listed the Jacksonport home of Martinez Studio for sale. The esteemed artists had planned to close their Door County location and focus on their studio in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and in Wence’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico. But the artists who were...
