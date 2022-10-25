Read full article on original website
Couple arrested for allegedly selling sugar to drug investigators
Police looking for assault suspect
South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Armstrong Township. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 25. State police at Montoursville say the suspect is a white male with brown hair who was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater. The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 north. He was driving a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a dent in the front passenger quarter panel and tinted rear passenger windows. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
State police investigating alleged theft
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police. State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13. The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
Two sentenced for trafficking drugs in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men in separate drug investigations that were found to be selling multiple drugs within Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jonathan Orlando Fontanez, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, was part of a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine, and fentanyl tablets […]
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault
Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
Woman dead after gas main eruption causes crash
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney conducted an investigation of a crash that killed one woman, discovering it was caused by a gas main eruption. According to Eric J. Kerchner, Chief County Detective, on December 25, 2020, around 1:30 a.m. a crash happened on PA Route 314/Lower Swiftwater Road in Swiftwater, […]
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
Watch: Baby pushed to safety before crash, driver charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to leave the scene of a crash after hitting a woman with a baby in a stroller Thursday. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Avenue and East Elm Street for a […]
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus
Police seek to identify man involved in grocery store incident
ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say was involved in an incident at a grocery store on Wednesday. The Orwigsburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in attempting to identify the pictured man regarding an incident that occurred at Boyer's on Wednesday, October 26th around 6:45 AM.
Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school
Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County, according to State Police. PSP has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash as 61-year-old Leonard Kristoff, of Pottsville. According to Troopers, Thursday's crash occurred on Valley...
Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Man accused of setting couch on fire with blowtorch
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man set his couch on fire with a blowtorch causing flames to burn through his apartment in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 11, fire crews responded to the West Side residence around 11:30 p.m. for a fire burning through the second floor. Crews […]
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
