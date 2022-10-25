South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in Armstrong Township. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 25. State police at Montoursville say the suspect is a white male with brown hair who was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater. The suspect fled the scene heading north on Route 15 north. He was driving a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a dent in the front passenger quarter panel and tinted rear passenger windows. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO