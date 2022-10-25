Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, after market close. VRSK’s earnings surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (three beats and one miss), on average. Against this backdrop,...
NASDAQ
Gartner (IT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Gartner, Inc. IT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement. Q3 Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, indicating growth of 10%...
NASDAQ
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
NASDAQ
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Super Micro (SMCI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Super Micro Computer SMCI is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1. For the fiscal first quarter, SMCI raised guidance for revenues to the range of $1.78-$1.82 billion from the prior range of $1.52-$1.62 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating growth of 74.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
NASDAQ
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
NASDAQ
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
NASDAQ
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
NASDAQ
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Comments / 0