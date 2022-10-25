ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers

NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
VIOLET, LA
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

New technology helping ALS patients in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. Indu Navar, the founder of EverythingALS, said, “ALS has no known cause or cure and so patients...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons on why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy