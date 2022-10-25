Hope Hicks, former aide to Trump, meets with Jan. 6 committee

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hope Hicks, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is interviewing Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, NBC News reports.

Hicks was one of the former president's "closest confidantes," having served in a number of different roles within his administration, and "previously refused to answer questions about working for the president when she testified before lawmakers behind closed doors in 2019," NBC News writes. Hicks left the White House six days after the 2021 riot.

The ex-aide already had an "informal interview" with the committee, two sources told CNN, but returned Tuesday for a formal interview.

She also notably pushed back on Trump's claims that he won the 2020 election, at least per reporting in a number of since-published tell-alls, CNN reports. For example, according to I Alone Can Fix It by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Hicks told Trump in the afterman of the election, "You're not going to be able to win it back. There's no way for you to win."

Hicks' meeting with the committee arrives not long after the panel voted to subpoena Trump as part of its investigation into the Capitol attack. Per Axios, the committee has further plans "to release a final report before the end of the year and may also release preliminary findings before the Nov. 8 midterm elections."