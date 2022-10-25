ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Hope Hicks, former aide to Trump, meets with Jan. 6 committee

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuBjY_0imHSlHX00
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hope Hicks, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is interviewing Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, NBC News reports.

Hicks was one of the former president's "closest confidantes," having served in a number of different roles within his administration, and "previously refused to answer questions about working for the president when she testified before lawmakers behind closed doors in 2019," NBC News writes. Hicks left the White House six days after the 2021 riot.

The ex-aide already had an "informal interview" with the committee, two sources told CNN, but returned Tuesday for a formal interview.

She also notably pushed back on Trump's claims that he won the 2020 election, at least per reporting in a number of since-published tell-alls, CNN reports. For example, according to I Alone Can Fix It by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Hicks told Trump in the afterman of the election, "You're not going to be able to win it back. There's no way for you to win."

Hicks' meeting with the committee arrives not long after the panel voted to subpoena Trump as part of its investigation into the Capitol attack. Per Axios, the committee has further plans "to release a final report before the end of the year and may also release preliminary findings before the Nov. 8 midterm elections."

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'

Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
MSNBC

Kelli Ward could be a smoking gun on Trump's criminality

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward could ultimately be the skeleton key that unlocks a trove of details about former President Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn Arizona’s 2020 presidential election results and stay in power indefinitely. But she doesn’t want to find out. Ward and her husband, Michael...
ARIZONA STATE
BuzzFeed News

Steve Bannon Has To Go To Prison — And This Time Trump Can't Save Him

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to prison — and this time, his former boss isn't able to save him. The far-right firebrand who became chief strategist to former president Donald Trump was sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge in Washington, DC, on Friday for refusing to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy