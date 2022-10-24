(Glenwood) -- A new face has jumped across the Missouri River from Nebraska to take over economic development in Mills County. Earlier this week, Andrew Rainbolt was announced as the new executive director for the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Rainbolt succeeds Marco Floreani, who has served in the role since June 2020. Rainbolt earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Urban Studies and has spent the past 15 years under the Greater Omaha Chamber, including the past eight years as the executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, now known as Grow Sarpy. Rainbolt says he was drawn to the job primarily based on the opportunities for development in Mills County.

