Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
PODCAST -- 2022 Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show (Week 10)
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!. This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below. SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's...
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Kuemper carrying strong playoff opener performance into tilt with West Sioux
(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic football team is coming off a strong first-round playoff win last week and hopes to carry that momentum into a clash with West Sioux. KMA state no. 5 Kuemper Catholic Knights (8-1) opened their 2022 Class 1A playoffs with a convincing 35-8 win over Emmetsburg, bouncing back from their lone loss of the season to no. 2 Underwood (9-0) in their regular-season finale.
Kuemper surges after first dropping set, downs Missouri Valley in regional finals
(Harlan) -- For the first time since 2019, the Kuemper Catholic Knights (38-4) are headed to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament. Kuemper took down Missouri Valley in four sets (15-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15) in the regional final Wednesday. “We knew it was going to be about runs, because [Missouri...
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
Youthful Lo-Ma girls XC chasing 1A title
(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday. Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years. "We're all...
Elmwood-Murdock to host another state playoff game on Friday against Hi-Line
(Elmwood) -- The ground game of Elmwood-Murdock remained fierce last Thursday night, allowing for at least one more state playoff home game for the Knights. Coach Lance Steffen’s team rolled to their sixth consecutive win with a 59-26 rout of Plainview, moving them to 8-1 on the year and into round two of the Class D1 state playoffs.
Wastewater treatment plant in Clarinda nearing completion
(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Clarinda schools boast enrollment hike
(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 63-year-old Tim Thomas was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Thomas was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
Rainbolt sees plethora of economic development opportunity in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A new face has jumped across the Missouri River from Nebraska to take over economic development in Mills County. Earlier this week, Andrew Rainbolt was announced as the new executive director for the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Rainbolt succeeds Marco Floreani, who has served in the role since June 2020. Rainbolt earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Urban Studies and has spent the past 15 years under the Greater Omaha Chamber, including the past eight years as the executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, now known as Grow Sarpy. Rainbolt says he was drawn to the job primarily based on the opportunities for development in Mills County.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
