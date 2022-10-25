Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
NME
Zoe Saldaña felt “bitter” at the start of filming ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’
Zoe Saldaña has said she felt “bitter” when filming started on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. The actor, who plays Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, reprises the role for what’s expected to be the last time in the upcoming third outing. Speaking...
EW.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
‘Sands of Iwo Jima’ Cast Avoided John Wayne ‘at All Costs’ After Spending a Night With Him
John Wayne earned his first Oscar nomination with 'Sands of Iwo Jima,' where after spending nights with his co-stars, they started to avoid him at all costs.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
EW.com
Rihanna teases 'Lift Me Up,' new single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
Beauty mogul and occasional music maker Rihanna is officially heading to Wakanda. Yes, the rumors are true! Rihanna has recorded a new song for the soundtrack of director Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Titled "Lift Me Up," the forthcoming single serves as a tribute...
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy says they were 'hyper-aware' about the consequences of Daemon choking Rhaenyra
"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy discusses the reason why Daemon Targaryen chokes Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
EW.com
Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'
Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat featured a touching tribute to late cast member Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week at 67. The 30-second video, which you can watch below, showcases clips of the Emmy-winning actor bringing his infectious energy to such Fox series as Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters, and The Masked Singer. The memorial concludes with a title card that reads, "Forever a part of the Fox family."
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leading Halloween Weekend With So-So $25M-Plus
DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected. Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.More from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
EW.com
Quentin Tarantino denies Kanye West pitched him the idea for Django Unchained: 'That didn't happen'
Quentin Tarantino is refusing to let Kanye West take credit as the creative mastermind behind his 2012 action film Django Unchained. The Oscar-winning director took a moment to deny West's claims that he pitched the idea for the revisionist Western to him and its lead actor Jamie Foxx while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
