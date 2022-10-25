Read full article on original website
Related
idahoednews.org
Little names new STEM Action Center director
Idaho’s STEM Action Center has a new leader. Gov. Brad Little named Caty Solace as the center’s executive director earlier this week. Solace, of Emmett, has been the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council since 2018. At the council, Solace led the Idaho...
idahoednews.org
Idaho reports a higher ed enrollment surge — but not exactly
Idaho tallied the largest higher ed enrollment increase in the nation from 2010 to 2020, according to a newly released report. But there are two big asterisks. Idaho’s dual-credit explosion skews the numbers. So does the rapidly growing College of Western Idaho. So, no, there was no big surge...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering […] The post In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!
When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way
During this election silly-season, we’ve heard all kinds of crazy claims made by those running for office. You don’t like to think that someone would make claims that are untrue, but it definitely happens. When a suspect claim is made, it would be handy to find someone who is informed on the subject to get […] The post Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Post Register
SCHOOL DEBATE: Rivals for Idaho's state superintendent clash over issues, role
BOISE — Democratic candidate for state schools superintendent Terry Gilbert decried his Republican opponent, former state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, as a “policy wonk” during a live debate this week, and said he’s the only candidate with “the heart of a teacher.”. “I’m...
Sandpoint Reader
Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson
Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game officers write 13 citations over one weekend
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers from the Magic Valley Region had a busy weekend after the general deer opened on Oct. 10. Officers conducted a focused enforcement effort in Unit 56, which encompasses the Sublett mountain range, over a 24-hour period. During this...
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Controversial Political Figure Endorses Bundy for Idaho Governor
Pardoned in 2020 by Donald Trump, Roger Stone has long been a polarizing political consultant and lobbyist. Just weeks ago, the January 6th Committee shared footage of Stone who appeared to have knowledge of the insurrection ahead of time and labeled him as "central" to their investigation. Now, Roger Stone...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
Comments / 0