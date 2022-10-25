ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMO News

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KOMO News

First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
KOMO News

City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
KOMO News

Parents, two kids steal $15K worth of products from Marysville Ulta, police say

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police said a couple was arrested after they reportedly stole more than $15,000 worth of products from a Marysville Ulta store. According to police the couple, along with their two young children, entered the Ulta in Marysville and took about 400 cosmetic products valued at $15,500. The employees called the Lynnwood store to warn them of the family and about 90 minutes later, police said the family showed up at the Lynnwood location.
kptv.com

13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
KOMO News

Seattle mayor releases plan on city's efforts to deal with graffiti

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposal Thursday on expanding the city’s ongoing effort to deal with graffiti. Harrell's graffiti plan is part of his proposed budget which is currently under review by the city council. If approved, the plan would include more funds for abatement,...
KOMO News

Widespread windstorm whacks power to many around Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys

Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
