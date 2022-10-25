Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KOMO News
First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
Seattle officials propose offering gift cards to meth addicts to encourage sobriety as drug overdoses surge
Seattle council members have proposed rolling out a “contingency management” program that would offer gift cards to those addicted to meth who are enrolled in a sobriety course.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council considers purchasing hotel for unhoused people along Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Taxpayers could soon be footing the bill for a new homeless hotel in North Seattle. The proposal is already getting mixed reviews, including from businesses who say they're still dealing with problems stemming from another homeless hotel nearby. But, others like Larry and Kevin say they’d...
KOMO News
Seattle Goodwill focuses on job growth, sustainability this Halloween season
SEATTLE — Halloween weekend — a time for ghosts and goblins to roam the streets, casting spells and collecting candy. On average, people spend weeks getting their costumes ready for the big event. Some even turn to their local Goodwill for inspiration. Located in Seattle, the largest Goodwill...
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
KOMO News
As 1st fall storm approaches, Seattle Public Utilities urges people to assist with leaves
The first fall storm is about to hit, and something as simple as falling leaves can end up damaging your home or street. That’s why Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is asking people to help out by clearing leaves from storm drains. “We have over 33,000 storm drains in Seattle,...
‘I wish something could be done’: Fred Meyer managers, shoppers say theft consuming Everett stores
EVERETT, Wash. — Employees at Fred Meyer stores in Everett are asking city officials for more help to address organized retail theft. Ron Biley, who shops regularly at the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way in Everett, said he’s witnessed it first-hand. “I’ve seen workers actually try to stop...
KOMO News
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
KOMO News
City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
KOMO News
Parents, two kids steal $15K worth of products from Marysville Ulta, police say
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police said a couple was arrested after they reportedly stole more than $15,000 worth of products from a Marysville Ulta store. According to police the couple, along with their two young children, entered the Ulta in Marysville and took about 400 cosmetic products valued at $15,500. The employees called the Lynnwood store to warn them of the family and about 90 minutes later, police said the family showed up at the Lynnwood location.
KOMO News
Two pedestrians killed in separate incidents near Georgetown Thursday morning
SEATTLE — Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents Thursday morning near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Washington State Patrol said a 32-year-old male from Alaska was killed while crossing SR 99 just south of the 1st Ave Bridge. WSP said the man was crossing the barrier from southbound SR 99...
kptv.com
13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor releases plan on city's efforts to deal with graffiti
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposal Thursday on expanding the city’s ongoing effort to deal with graffiti. Harrell's graffiti plan is part of his proposed budget which is currently under review by the city council. If approved, the plan would include more funds for abatement,...
KOMO News
Widespread windstorm whacks power to many around Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys
Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
Comments / 0