Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service. BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes...
WEAR
Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County. They […]
Bay County man accused of molesting a child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pick-up truck driver fires several shots in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investing a shooting Wednesday evening in Walton County. "Witnesses told investigators they were in a vehicle stopped on Caswell Road when a truck pulled up behind them," deputies say in a release. "They were unable to wave the truck around and pulled to the side of the road then approached the driver of the truck."
WEAR
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following vehicle crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle crash in Walton County left an 18-year-old dead and two others in serious condition Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on State Road 83 and County Road 192. Troopers say a silver sedan was attempting to make...
WJHG-TV
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department is now asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects for questioning. Detectives state the individuals above are suspected of being affiliated with the vehicle that killed the Mark Lee Butler. Police urge you to call if you recognize the figures or any other information associated with the incident.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
WEAR
Former Shalimar tennis coach arrested in Massachusetts after 15 years on the run
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former tennis coach in Okaloosa County who has been on the run since 2007 was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants for sexual crimes involving a minor. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 70-year old Mark Burns was taken into custody by the US Marshals with...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
WEAR
At least 1 dead after crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to State Road 83 near County Highway 192 at around 9:02 p.m. The roadway is completely blocked. Walton County Fire Rescue is assisting. WEAR News...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390. Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 […]
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
Comments / 0