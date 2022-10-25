DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected. Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.More from...

27 MINUTES AGO