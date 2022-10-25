ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leading Halloween Weekend With So-So $25M-Plus

DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected. Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.More from...

