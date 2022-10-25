Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leading Halloween Weekend With So-So $25M-Plus
DC and Warner Bros.’ superhero pic Black Adam will have no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although it looks to drop more than expected. Based on Friday grosses, Black Adam is projected to earn around $25.5 million in its second outing. That’s a drop of 63 percent, one of the biggest declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie will race past $100 million at the domestic box office sometime on Saturday, and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $108 million.More from...
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
The Spirit Halloween Costume Is The Funniest And Pettiest Meme, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
A Viral TikTok Theory Said The Best Chinese Restaurants Are Always Rated 3.5 Stars On Yelp, So I Tested The Theory To Judge How Legit It Is
Freddie Wong's 3.5-star Chinese restaurant theory is quite compelling.
