Bristol, WV

West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
South Harrison falls in five to Clay-Battelle; McCabe is Big 12 champ

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison volleyball’s second-place finish in the Mason-Dixon Conference tournament Thursday ended with a five-set championship loss to the tournament hosts, Clay-Battelle. The Hawks dropped the opening set 25-23 before tying the match with a 25-20 second-set win. The third set unraveled for...
LOST CREEK, WV
Bridging the way to a brighter future

On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Crookshanks leads Bees past Minutemen, 31-6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 10 East Fairmont hosted Lewis County on Friday night and bounced back from a sloppy first quarter to score 31 unanswered points with the help of Ian Crookshanks, who picked up 293 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. Lewis...
FAIRMONT, WV
South Harrison takes care of business on road, 28-7

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks took a major step towards the Class A playoffs, scoring the final 28 points to pick up a 28-7 road win over the Braxton County Eagles on Friday night. The Hawks entered the night in the 16th and final postseason...
LOST CREEK, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
TCU's story contrasts with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yellowjackets power past Doddridge, 41-14

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 1 Williamstown used a dominant first half to power its way past No. 8 Doddridge County 41-14 in high school football action Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Yellowjackets (8-1) and the Bulldogs (7-2) entered the game coming off...
WEST UNION, WV
sh 12 runs.JPG

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks took a major step towards the Class A …
FLATWOODS, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Men's Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the process of putting together a team with a number of players from different backgrounds, and the pace at which installation must progress in the preseason. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
MORGANTOWN, WV

