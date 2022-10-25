FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has awarded a $59 million contract to renovate three barracks buildings at Fort Hood. The Department of the U.S. Army says these renovations will involve a complete “gut and rebuild” of the facilities. After interior demolition, the Army will build the barracks back to a “one plus one” configuration – where each Soldier has a private room with walk-in closet, and two Soldiers will share a kitchenette and bathroom in the same suite.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO