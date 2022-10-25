Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Zac Efron Looking Swole On Set Of 'The Iron Claw'
Things are heating up regarding "The Iron Claw", Sean Durkin's upcoming feature on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.
Yardbarker
WWE notes: Bray Wyatt merchandise sales, Sasha Banks, Chelsea Green
Dave Meltzer shared some WWE news and notes in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer is reporting that Bray Wyatt has surpassed the Bloodline as the top merchandise seller in WWE. He also noted the success of the QR code/White Rabbit videos will lead to similar teases in the future. Meltzer noted that such tactics will be "used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery."
wrestlinginc.com
Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl
AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
PWMania
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022
Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
