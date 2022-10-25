ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville woman accepts plea deal in toddler fentanyl overdose case

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say the mother of a 3-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose in October of 2021 has accepted a plea deal in connection to the case.

Makaylee Opperman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death in connection to the death of her daughter, Kamari Opperman. According to police, the child’s grandmother said Kamari had taken a fentanyl tablet the day before, but Makaylee had not taken the toddler to a hospital. In a police report, Makaylee said she didn’t take Kamari to the hospital because she was afraid the child would be taken away by CPS.

Makaylee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic. Sentencing is scheduled for November 17 at 10 a.m..

This is a developing story.

michelle duncan
3d ago

Not surprised by this. She should have been charged with murder because she didn't take her to the hospital, she knew what her daughter took.

WEHT/WTVW

