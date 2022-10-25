ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind a handwritten note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack told reporters. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded before police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire. Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. Harris called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.” Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest and in a bag, and that additional magazines were found dumped in stairwells.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

History of Missouri mass and school shootings

ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years. EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE

