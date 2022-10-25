Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday. Orlando Harris also left behind a handwritten note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack told reporters. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded before police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire. Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. Harris called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.” Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest and in a bag, and that additional magazines were found dumped in stairwells.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
History of Missouri mass and school shootings
ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years. EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
KOMU
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Neo-Western Crime Thriller Hungry Dog Blues Shows Missouri’s Darker Side
The movie, which plays SLIFF next week, follows brothers who kidnap a witness set to testify against their father
kcur.org
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
