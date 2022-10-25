Read full article on original website
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
In the cute photos, Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, Lilah as a dog and baby Josiah as a chick The Roloff kids are ready for Halloween! In preparation for Halloween next week, Tori Roloff shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of her three kids, son Josiah, 5 months, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5, dressed up in their costumes for the holiday. Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, decked out in an entire uniform complete with a firefighter's hat, while Lilah wore a cute Dalmatian...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
Behati Prinsloo shares daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo is giving a sneak peek at her daughter's Halloween costume! The pregnant model, 34, shared a rare glimpse of one of her daughters on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the little girl dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family while walking down a staircase. Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6. In the clip, Prinsloo and Levine's daughter comes down the stairs as she chases after a stray hand prop falling...
Tori Spelling Throws 'Adorably Spooky' Halloween-Themed 11th Birthday Party for Daughter Hattie
The actress and podcast host of 90210MG pulled out all the stops for her daughter's Halloween-themed birthday party Tori Spelling went all out to celebrate her daughter's 11th birthday. On Tuesday, the Messyness host, 49, shared a video compilation with scenes from daughter Hattie's Halloween-themed birthday party after the tween turned 11 on Oct. 10. "Hattie's adorably spooky Halloween Birthday … this is 11 🖤," she captioned the video shared on Instagram, which showed off the mint, purple, pink and black motif for the special event. The event was decked...
Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving Call Me Kat Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'
Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Monday, and his Call Me Kat family shared a touching tribute featuring some of his best moments on screen Call Me Kat said goodbye to Leslie Jordan in the sweetest way. During Thursday night's episode of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, a tribute video to Jordan aired some of his best moments on Fox, featuring his time on all three seasons of Call Me Kat alongside appearances on The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters. The tribute ended with a beautiful...
The Spirit Halloween Costume Is The Funniest And Pettiest Meme, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Alexia Umansky Admits She Was 'So Terrified' Making New Netflix Reality Show with Dad Mauricio
The real estate agent and daughter of Kyle Richards has previously appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alexia Umansky thinks the "vulnerability" shown on Buying Beverly Hills is what sets her new Netflix show apart. "I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made," Umansky, 26, tells PEOPLE of making the real estate reality series. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky is an up-and-coming agent at her father's firm, The...
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss DWTS Halloween Episode
Chmerkovskiy confirmed in an Instagram video that his partner Gabby Windey tested negative and fellow pro Alan Bersten will dance in his place for Monday's Halloween episode Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dancing with the Stars pro announced the news in a video on Instagram Friday, revealing that he will not be able to compete on Monday's Halloween-themed episode beside partner Gabby Windey. "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy, 36, began...
Kris Jenner Shows Off Nostalgic Custom-Made Valentino Dress on Instagram: 'Really Touched My Heart'
The Kardashians star unboxed the recreated vintage '80s gown in a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday Oh, how she loves fashion! On Thursday, Kris Jenner shared on her Instagram Stories the story behind her reunion with a certain red Valentino dress that she once wore in the '80s. "I'm going to try to explain how much this package means to me, from Valentino," the 66-year-old Kardashians star said in a video, while she unboxed the strapless dress. Jenner then reminisced about the gown and explained that she reached...
Mauricio Umansky Talks Being a Dad and Boss to His Daughters on New Netflix Show, 'Buying Beverly Hills'
"Working with my family and my kids has been absolutely extraordinary," the real estate broker and husband of Kyle Richards tells PEOPLE The Umansky family has spent more than a decade with cameras in their home, but now fans will see their lives outside of the 'Real Housewives.' Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, puts the massive deals and heightened drama at his high-end real estate firm The Agency on display in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, premiering Nov. 4. While the show features...
Jonathan Scott Reveals How He Sabotaged Twin Drew's Love Life in High School: 'What Brothers Do'
The Property Brothers stars got candid about their youthful pranks on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday Jonathan Scott has always loved playing pranks on his brother Drew! During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, the Property Brothers stars, both 44, reminisced about their high school days and how Jonathan would interfere with his brother's burgeoning love life. "When we were teenagers, if there was a girl that Drew had a crush on, I would put his clothes on and make an absolute fool out of myself,"...
Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!
Tori Spelling's son gave an awesome presentation for his school's agricultural fair, with help from his mom and big sister Stella Tori Spelling is a proud mom helping out at her kids' school. On Thursday, the Love at First Lie host, 49, shared photos from her time volunteering at son Finn's school during their agricultural fair, where the 10-year-old gave a presentation about plums. He proudly held up a binder in a photo Spelling shared on her Instagram Story. In another photo, Spelling noted that plums are Finn's "favorite fruit"...
