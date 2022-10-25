Read full article on original website
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Triple H Reportedly Doing Away With Annual WWE PLE
As if we haven't already seen creative shifts within WWE under the tenure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans should expect to see more changes on the way with regard to WWE's premium live event schedule. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Hell in a Cell will no longer be held as an annual event moving forward.
Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl
AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
Zac Efron Looking Swole On Set Of 'The Iron Claw'
Things are heating up regarding "The Iron Claw", Sean Durkin's upcoming feature on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
John Cena Teaming With Top Hollywood Star For New Film
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena will once again be returning to the silver screen to star in a brand-new action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Cena, who is currently busy filming scenes for the forthcoming releases of "Coyote vs. Acme," "Argylle," and "The Independent," will star alongside "The Wire" and "Luther" actor Idris Elba in the future release of "Heads of State." The film is being described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run, centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation," and will be distributed globally by Amazon Studios. Russian-born director Naishuller was last involved with the action film "Nobody" released in 2021, starring Bob Odenkirk.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars
Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.
Cody Rhodes' Agent Fired Over Accusations Of Inappropriate Behavior
It seems that Hollywood and pro wrestling are mixing more than ever these days, between The Rock turning into an international film star, and WWE stars The New Day and Jimmy Uso attending the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", along with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Unfortunately, another story has emerged connecting pro wrestling and Hollywood, and it's not a happy one.
New Poster For Upcoming Dave Bautista Movie Released
The new poster has dropped for Dave Bautista's latest movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". The latest one sheet, which popped up on the film's official Twitter account, features Bautista in a cheetah print shirt, pink pants, and a fedora hat standing next to his conspicuously posed castmates around a luxurious pool. The movie is centered around billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and his acquaintances as they vacation on a private island in Greece (via IMDb). But things take a horrifying turn when one of them ends up deceased and a returning Daniel Craig in the role of Detective Benoit Blanc must catch the killer before it's too late. Bautista will star as Duke Cody, a social media star who invites his assistant and girlfriend Whiskey to the island. Rian Johnson is back to direct the murder mystery, which will release exclusively on Netflix on December 23, but not before a limited theatrical run at the end of November.
Becky Lynch Has Some Exciting Aspirations Outside Of The Ring
Becky Lynch has made a couple of film appearances throughout her impressive WWE career. Per IMDb, Lynch's first movie outing was as Maddy Hayes in the sixth installment of WWE's "The Marine" franchise alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Her antagonistic performance wasn't her last film outing, however, as she had a voice part in Parmount+'s "Rumble." Most notably, Lynch has also appeared in an episode of Showtime's "Billions," but does Lynch have bigger aspirations?
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
Jim Ross Makes Prediction About The End Of His Commentary Career
Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has an idea as to how his on-air career might come to an end. Ross currently serves as the lead announcer for "AEW Rampage." He had been commentating on "AEW Dynamite" in full before being moved to only the second hour of the show and "Rampage." Lately, Ross has only been seen on AEW as part of its Friday night broadcasts.
Chucky Murders Liv Morgan
It's Halloween season, a time for candy, pumpkins, and perhaps most importantly, slasher films. Every October, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kruger, or whatever person is donning the Ghostface mask once return to stalk poor, helpless, and slightly naive young people as they march towards their impending doom, and unfortunately for her, WWE star Liv Morgan learned this the hard way during a recent encounter with Chucky.
