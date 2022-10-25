Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Guides Hub - Tips For Heroes, Game Modes, And More
Overwatch 2 boasts one of the most varied rosters of the many hero-based games out there today. With more than 30 unique characters to choose from, each with their own special kits to master, there's a lot to take in whether you're a new player or a veteran seeking to try someone new. Because of that daunting task, we've built out hero guides for all 35 characters currently in the game.
Overwatch 2 Players Speak Out Over Mei's Broken Ice Wall Ability
Mei was one of the most popular heroes in the original Overwatch, but a number of nerfs to her icy kit have reduced her competitive viability in Overwatch 2. Recently, a popular Reddit post pointed out a number of bugs with her Ice Wall ability that make it less powerful than intended, and fans are asking Blizzard to fix them.
Best Horror Game Deals For Halloween On PS5, Xbox, PC, And Switch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Halloween is just around the corner, and the best way to celebrate the spooky season is by plopping down with a chilling horror game. Retailers are certainly excited about Halloween, as you’ll find huge discounts on horror titles across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Event Overview
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launched last week with a new legend, a new seasonal cosmetic collection, and of course, a new battle pass. But the Champions Store and Champions battle pass aren't the only source of loot players can access this season. The Season 3 update has also introduced a number of seasonal events that players can take advantage of to earn cosmetics, in-game currency, and other loot.
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
LOTR: Return To Moria Reveals New Screenshots And Information
Developer Free Range Games has just revealed a whole lot more about Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria, its survival crafting game set in Middle-earth's Fourth Age. In a recent livestream, the developers showed off concept art, screenshots, and explained more about their ethos in developing the game. Return...
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating there, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
