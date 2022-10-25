Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
‘Bone chilling’ video shows deer nearly walk over sleeping alligator in Florida woods
“Like a dang dinosaur came out of nowhere.”
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor
Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
A 3-Ounce Woodpecker Stored 300 POUNDS Of Acorns In AT&T Antenna, Completely Blocking Signal
Chalk this up in things I didn’t know were possible…. Back in 2009, AT&T California was perplexed when one of their transmission towers suddenly wasn’t emitting signal anymore. Its strength had been weakening for a little bit, but it appeared the antenna had finally kicked and needed some maintenance.
Man In A Grizzly Bear Hide Pulls Off A Roadside Prank For The Ages
What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that.
Wolverine Takes on a Pack of Dogs Like a Total Badass in Extremely Rare Video
Though they are the largest and one of the most powerful members of the weasel family, wolverine sightings are extremely rare. Due to unregulated hunting up through the early 20th century, their populations are relatively small, with just about 300 left in North America. Given their elusive nature, one viewer was incredibly lucky when they caught extremely rare footage of a particularly badass wolverine as it took on an entire pack of dogs like a champ. Check out the confrontation below.
Leaping Crocodile Goes Completely Airborne Trying to Cherry Pick a Meal off a Branch
Leaping Crocodile Goes Completely Airborne Trying to Cherry Pick a Meal off a Branch. In swamps, rivers, and bogs, you’ll find an ancient animal we all know as the crocodile. The globe was very different 240 million years ago, during the Cretaceous epoch. At that time, crocodiles and dinosaurs lived side by side in harmony. In actuality, the only animals considered to have survived the meteorite that wiped off the dinosaur population are crocodiles.
Wild Cat Vs. Wild Dog: Iowa Trail Cam Captures Bobcat Defending Deer Carcass From Thieving Coyote
It’s no secret that canines and felines don’t exactly get along. Of course, there’s the exceptions that melt everyone’s heart when they go viral, but for the most part you don’t want to mix your German Shepherds and American Shorthairs. And while all animals in...
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return
If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video
Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Bald Eagle And Coyote Go Head To Head Over Deer Carcass
Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom…. A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast...
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It
This Fearless Cougar Doesn’t Care How Much Larger the Brown Bear Is and Goes for It. Who knew that a mountain lion would be brave enough to take on a fully-grown brown bear? In this short video, a mountain lion takes on the larger carnivore, swatting at it with its paws.
Raccoon Comes Flying Out Of Tree Stand, Nearly Lands On Hunter’s Head
Wildlife is funny… I guess it’s funny from our perspective, but from theirs it just makes sense to use any structure they can get into as shelter. All a deer stand is, is a place to sit out of the elements and hide a bit of noise and smell. Why wouldn’t it be the perfect place for a critter to live during the offseason?
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Falcons and Stink Bugs Enliven, Entertain and Baffle the Key Peninsula
Last month, writing about what to anticipate in our natural world, I pointed to the return of rain as one of September's most important events. Hold on. That was two months ago. ...
