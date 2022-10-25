ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Wolverine Takes on a Pack of Dogs Like a Total Badass in Extremely Rare Video

Though they are the largest and one of the most powerful members of the weasel family, wolverine sightings are extremely rare. Due to unregulated hunting up through the early 20th century, their populations are relatively small, with just about 300 left in North America. Given their elusive nature, one viewer was incredibly lucky when they caught extremely rare footage of a particularly badass wolverine as it took on an entire pack of dogs like a champ. Check out the confrontation below.
a-z-animals.com

Leaping Crocodile Goes Completely Airborne Trying to Cherry Pick a Meal off a Branch

Leaping Crocodile Goes Completely Airborne Trying to Cherry Pick a Meal off a Branch. In swamps, rivers, and bogs, you’ll find an ancient animal we all know as the crocodile. The globe was very different 240 million years ago, during the Cretaceous epoch. At that time, crocodiles and dinosaurs lived side by side in harmony. In actuality, the only animals considered to have survived the meteorite that wiped off the dinosaur population are crocodiles.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return

If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
Whiskey Riff

Owl Snatches Unsuspecting Hawk From Nest In Wild Video

Owls are one of those birds that everyone knows a little about but not many people know exactly how hardcore these birds are. The nocturnal carnivores are absolutely vicious, feasting on everything from mice to rabbits to fish and even other birds. But unlike other predator birds, they have an...
Whiskey Riff

Raccoon Comes Flying Out Of Tree Stand, Nearly Lands On Hunter’s Head

Wildlife is funny… I guess it’s funny from our perspective, but from theirs it just makes sense to use any structure they can get into as shelter. All a deer stand is, is a place to sit out of the elements and hide a bit of noise and smell. Why wouldn’t it be the perfect place for a critter to live during the offseason?
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.

