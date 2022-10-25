Read full article on original website
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News
After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some telling comments while on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
Former NFL Kicker Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady
Lawrence Tynes was on the winning end of two of Tom Brady's biggest career shortcomings. In the former kicker's first season with the New York Giants, they stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Four years later, they beat Brady's Pats once again. During an interview...
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News
The New Orleans Saints are going with Andy Dalton at quarterback over Jameis Winston, at least for another week. While Winston is reportedly viewed as healthy enough to play, he's been dealing with a pretty painful injury. Nick Underhill reports that Winston has played through a serious foot injury. "Some...
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
Former LSU Star Asked If Tigers Can Upset Alabama
Alabama and LSU will both be on bye this weekend as they gear up for next weekend's rivalry matchup. On November 5, the No. 6 Crimson Tide will travel to Death Valley for a marquee contest against the No. 18 Tigers. Former LSU star and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears...
Broncos Wideout Has 3-Word Reaction To Russell Wilson News
A member of the Broncos receiving corps confirmed the funny Russell Wilson story on Wednesday. According to several reports, Wilson spent four hours working out and rehabbing his injured hamstring on Denver's flight to London. With Russ saying he did high knees in the aisle as his teammates slept. Third-year...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem
For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
