aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State viewing info and what to watch for
The 2022-23 college basketball season is here, and we will get to see the Kentucky Wildcats in action for their first exhibition game on Sunday night when they face Missouri Western State. Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Griffons are a Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Mac Jones Injury News
Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with another injury. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the New England Patriots starting quarterback is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot. He's also still continuing to recover from the left ankle sprain that sidelined him for three weeks. Giardi...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear
Could the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster for the second half of the season? That's a question that some fans in Dallas want answered as soon as possible. While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham being a free agent.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Native Noah Thompson Nominated for People’s Choice Award
American Idol winner and Eastern Kentucky native Noah Thompson is now in the running for a People’s Choice Award. Thompson and 7 others are in the running for People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022. The other nominees are also winners or contestants on shows on major networks.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
$1 million donation to help Kentucky tornado victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. His daughter Sandra is on the...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Halloween Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween. A...
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
