Kentucky State

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State viewing info and what to watch for

The 2022-23 college basketball season is here, and we will get to see the Kentucky Wildcats in action for their first exhibition game on Sunday night when they face Missouri Western State. Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Griffons are a Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Mac Jones Injury News

Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with another injury. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the New England Patriots starting quarterback is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot. He's also still continuing to recover from the left ankle sprain that sidelined him for three weeks. Giardi...
NEW YORK STATE
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear

Could the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster for the second half of the season? That's a question that some fans in Dallas want answered as soon as possible. While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham being a free agent.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

$1 million donation to help Kentucky tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. His daughter Sandra is on the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Halloween Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween. A...
KENTUCKY STATE
