As voting begins in Wisconsin, Waunakee clerks prepared

Since the false accusations of a stolen 2020 presidential election, interest in the whole voting and tabulation process has grown, Waunakee clerks say.

Both Karla Endres, village clerk, and Lynn Richardson, deputy clerk, say they’ve seen more interest in observing elections and becoming poll workers from both political parties. The interest is welcome, because onlookers see how transparent a process it is, they say.

Endres and Richardson have prepared for the 2022 midterm elections, with polling places set up at Waunakee Village Hall for in-person absentee voting, or as many call it, early voting. The distinction, they explain, is that absentee ballots are not counted until after the polls close.

The clerks offered some tips to help make Election Day go smoothly as early voting began Oct. 25 and will continue until 5 p.m. Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day Nov. 8

MyVote.com

While all of the accusations have stirred skepticism about the democratic process, technology is in place to streamline elections and at least alleviate long wait times at the polls.

Voters can do their part by first checking the MyVote.com website to see a sample ballot, if they are registered and where to vote. In April, Waunakee’s wards changed and two larger locations, one at the Waunakee Village Center and the other at the library, were created. Anyone who finds they need to register is encouraged to do so at Village Hall prior to Election Day to save time at the polls.

Badger Books

Poll workers began using electronic poll books, Badger Books, in April’s elections. These are not connected to the Internet and are secure, with each poll worker having their own log-in and password, Endres said. Poll workers can check in voters, process Election Day registration, and absentee ballots.

Afterwards, all information is uploaded into the state voter system to ensure no discrepancies exist between those records and the tabulated paper ballots.

Added scrutiny

Because of heightened scrutiny since 2020, Waunakee clerks are extra careful in adhering to current guidelines, which change frequently.

“We want to make sure we’re following everything and being consistent with everybody,” Richardson said.

That’s the case with absentee ballots, where the clerk would once fill in a witness’ address if it had been left out.

“Now the guidance is that the voter and the witness have to come into Village Hall together to fill out the information,” Richardson said. “We’re just being very diligent.”

Clerks feel the added pressure, and some have faced death threats following accusations of fraud.

“I definitely know people are leaving the profession of municipal clerks because of all the changes in legislation and all the scrutiny that clerks are under when it comes to the voting changes,” Endres said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission also has a series of videos to explain the process. Visit https://elections.wi.gov/101.