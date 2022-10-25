ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catanzano, Ward receive Rotary Club Hat’s Off award

TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Olivia Ward and Victoria Catanzano for receiving the October 2022 Hat’s Off Award. The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Tewksbury Memorial...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Burlington voters Yay or Nay on CPA

While most cities and towns have four questions to answer during the general election on Nov. 8 including the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” changes to dental insurance, changes to liquor licenses, and whether or not to uphold a vote by the state legislature to allow undocumented immigrants the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license, the Town of Burlington decided to add one more when May Town Meeting approved a warrant article that will give residents an opportunity to vote to become a member of the Community Preservation Act (CPA).
BURLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Musicians set to be unleashed Saturday in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER — The Musicians Unleashed concert series with American classical music returns on Saturday, October 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Church. “We wanted to put together a program of great music that reflects the vast and wide diversity of peoples and cultures of America,” said Yoichi Udagawa, Cape Ann Symphony’s (CAS) music director and conductor.
GLOUCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Waste pickup process likely staying the same in Burlington

BURLINGTON - The pandemic and inflation has not spared the waste management business from its economic wrath. Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) leaders recently went in front of the Select Board to discuss the outlook of waste management services in town once the current contract with Republic Services ends on June 30, 2023.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Early Winchester Girl Scouts made news, including movie news reel

WINCHESTER—“A girl today can do practically everything that a boy can do,” a member of the state Girl Scout council told the Winchester Special Aid Society for American Preparedness. “We are now in the midst of the woman’s era. The hour has come when she is able to show her highest efficiency.”
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston

MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street

The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board hits the pause button on Walgreens purchase

READING – With Town Meeting fast approaching, the Reading Select Board called a timeout Tuesday on the effort to turn the Walgreens building into a new senior/community center. The board agreed to indefinitely postpone article 19, which would authorize the town to purchase 17 Harnden Street and raise funds...
