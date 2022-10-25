Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Catanzano, Ward receive Rotary Club Hat’s Off award
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Olivia Ward and Victoria Catanzano for receiving the October 2022 Hat’s Off Award. The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and Tewksbury Memorial...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
homenewshere.com
Burlington voters Yay or Nay on CPA
While most cities and towns have four questions to answer during the general election on Nov. 8 including the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” changes to dental insurance, changes to liquor licenses, and whether or not to uphold a vote by the state legislature to allow undocumented immigrants the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license, the Town of Burlington decided to add one more when May Town Meeting approved a warrant article that will give residents an opportunity to vote to become a member of the Community Preservation Act (CPA).
whdh.com
Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
harvardpress.com
Residents hear plan for merging Devens and Harvard communities under Harvard’s jurisdiction
The turnout for last week’s public forum on how the town might resume jurisdiction of the land at Devens that once belonged to Harvard had to be encouraging to members of the Harvard-Devens Jurisdiction Committee. More than three dozen residents of Harvard and Devens attended the Oct. 19 meeting...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
thelocalne.ws
Musicians set to be unleashed Saturday in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER — The Musicians Unleashed concert series with American classical music returns on Saturday, October 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Church. “We wanted to put together a program of great music that reflects the vast and wide diversity of peoples and cultures of America,” said Yoichi Udagawa, Cape Ann Symphony’s (CAS) music director and conductor.
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
homenewshere.com
Waste pickup process likely staying the same in Burlington
BURLINGTON - The pandemic and inflation has not spared the waste management business from its economic wrath. Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) leaders recently went in front of the Select Board to discuss the outlook of waste management services in town once the current contract with Republic Services ends on June 30, 2023.
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
homenewshere.com
Early Winchester Girl Scouts made news, including movie news reel
WINCHESTER—“A girl today can do practically everything that a boy can do,” a member of the state Girl Scout council told the Winchester Special Aid Society for American Preparedness. “We are now in the midst of the woman’s era. The hour has come when she is able to show her highest efficiency.”
MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street
The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
homenewshere.com
Select Board hits the pause button on Walgreens purchase
READING – With Town Meeting fast approaching, the Reading Select Board called a timeout Tuesday on the effort to turn the Walgreens building into a new senior/community center. The board agreed to indefinitely postpone article 19, which would authorize the town to purchase 17 Harnden Street and raise funds...
