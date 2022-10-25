Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice. Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."
Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
Dean Unglert Confirms Caelynn Miller-Keyes Engagement With Stunning Proposal Photos
Watch: Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED. Dean Unglert's proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes came with a slice of paradise. Three days after news emerged that the Bachelor in Paradise stars were engaged, Dean confirmed their next chapter by sharing a carousel of pictures from the moment he got down on one knee and popped the question to his future wife.
Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment
Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. Sometimes, the experts just get it right. During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.
See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss
Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest. Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Gives Update on Family After Announcing Son Miles is Transgender
Watch: RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles. Alexis Bellino couldn't be more thankful for her fans. Three days after announcing her 14-year-son Miles is transgender on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star gave fans an update on how her family is doing. "Thank you for all...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Hunk Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon
Watch: RHOSLC Stars Share Reaction After Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Heather Gay has been charmed by some of Bravo's best-looking guys. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed which hunky Bravolebrities she was swooned by at BravoCon 2022 during the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Details 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is ready to show off his transformation. The Dan + Shay singer recently revealed that he lost nearly 50 pounds over the course of five months after making a drastic change to his lifestyle. "Thank you guys so...
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings
Watch: Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!. The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end. While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.
Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas
Watch: Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Viral Eye Glitch. Katy Perry wants you to witness her infamous eye glitch. As the "Teenage Dream" singer announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, titled Katy Perry: PLAY, she seemingly addressed one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health.
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Childhood Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick on His 20th Birthday
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus. And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20-year-old on her hands. The Hocus Pocus actress shared a carousel of throwback pictures of her and husband Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20th birthday. "'It...
Maren Morris Pokes Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Costume Idea
Watch: Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud. Forget having a song for everything—Maren Morris just proved there's a costume idea for everything. The "My Church" singer shared a potential Halloween costume idea to her Instagram: dressing up as "Lunatic Country Music Person" Maren herself. The cheeky...
Peter Facinelli Proves His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy Is His Mini-Me
Watch: Is Tyler Henry Right About Peter Facinelli's Tragedy?. The Twilight alum shared a video montage to Instagram Oct. 27 of his and Lily Anne Harrison's newborn son Jack, sleeping, smiling and giving his best vampire gaze into the camera. And the resemblance was so striking, Bit star Diana Hopper...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House in Santa Barbara
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live Apart. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have purchased a $14.5 million beach house from Conan O'Brien in Santa Barbara, Calif, a real estate source tells E! News. "There are beautiful ocean views from many of the rooms," the source says, noting the...
Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47
The Schitt's Creek community has lost one of their own. Ben Feigin, who served as executive producer of the Emmy-winning show, died at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, United Talent Agency—his former employer and wife Heidi's current employer—confirmed to E! News. He was 47 years old.
Max Greenfield Shares Funny Text Message That Leslie Jordan Sent Days Before His Death
Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. Max Greenfield got a pure taste of Leslie Jordan's humor before his passing. The New Girl actor shared that the 67-year-old sent him a comical message just days before he died after crashing his vehicle into the side of a building on Oct. 24.
RHOBH: The Biggest Bombshells From Kathy Hilton's Reunion Showdown With Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne
Watch: Kathy Hilton Has "No Problem" Running Into Lisa Rinna!. It was the showdown Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting all season long for. The three-part RHOBH season 12 reunion concluded on Oct. 26 with Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna coming face to face for the first time since the dramatic fallout of Kathy's alleged Aspen "meltdown."
Why Marlee Matlin Almost “Leapt Over the Table” Watching Daniel Durant in Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022. Marlee Matlin is a proud movie mom. The CODA actress is reflecting on attending Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars to support costar Daniel Durant—an experience, she says, that made her feel almost maternal. "Troy Kotsur and...
Selena Gomez Cancels Tonight Show Appearance After Testing Positive for COVID
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez is taking some time off after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Hours before the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was scheduled to sit down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she informed her fans that she had to cancel. "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight," Gomez wrote in an Oct. 26 Instagram Story message alongside a photo of herself cuddled up on a couch. "I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there."
E! News
219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0