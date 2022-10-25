ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married

Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice. Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
FLORIDA STATE
Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment

Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. Sometimes, the experts just get it right. During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.
See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss

Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest. Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Details 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is ready to show off his transformation. The Dan + Shay singer recently revealed that he lost nearly 50 pounds over the course of five months after making a drastic change to his lifestyle. "Thank you guys so...
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings

Watch: Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!. The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end. While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.
Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Watch: Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Viral Eye Glitch. Katy Perry wants you to witness her infamous eye glitch. As the "Teenage Dream" singer announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, titled Katy Perry: PLAY, she seemingly addressed one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Maren Morris Pokes Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Costume Idea

Watch: Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud. Forget having a song for everything—Maren Morris just proved there's a costume idea for everything. The "My Church" singer shared a potential Halloween costume idea to her Instagram: dressing up as "Lunatic Country Music Person" Maren herself. The cheeky...
Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47

The Schitt's Creek community has lost one of their own. Ben Feigin, who served as executive producer of the Emmy-winning show, died at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, United Talent Agency—his former employer and wife Heidi's current employer—confirmed to E! News. He was 47 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Selena Gomez Cancels Tonight Show Appearance After Testing Positive for COVID

Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez is taking some time off after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Hours before the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was scheduled to sit down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she informed her fans that she had to cancel. "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight," Gomez wrote in an Oct. 26 Instagram Story message alongside a photo of herself cuddled up on a couch. "I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there."
