ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chocolate Bash’s First Phoenix Franchisee Scouting Locations

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOfSm_0imHQJgt00

Within the past month, California-based dessert company Chocolate Bash signed two different franchisees for its Phoenix expansion, one of whom is Manny Torres, a local restauranteur who is working hard to secure his first site and was actually en route to scout a location when What Now Phoenix spoke to him by phone earlier today.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be in the West Valley, from Central to Avondale, or Goodyear,” says Torres . “I have hopes to open up several, but we’re just going to do one and see how it goes.”

What’s more, last weekend, Chocolate Bash opened a new outpost in San Diego, CA and Torres was in attendance, explaining “I got to meet the owner, a very nice lady, and pretty much it’s all family that runs the several locations. So I’m very excited to be on board. I’m sure we’re going to do good, and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to expand here in Phoenix.”

Torres will be joined in the greater Valley area by franchisee Rene Da Costa, whose agreement was announced last Monday, Oct 17. What Now Phoenix spoke to Da Costa yesterday about his plans to open 10 units over the next five years, however, given how recent the agreement was executed, Da Costa said there “wasn’t much to share at this point,” adding that he is currently negotiating with a couple of landlords and hopes to have a lease for the first outpost by next week.

Founded in 2016 in Newport Beach, CA, Chocolate Bash has since gone on to open locations in neighboring cities such as Los Angeles, Tustin, Irvine, and Claremont, with locations coming soon in San Diego and Long Beach, as well as its first foray up north in Sacramento.

Chocolate Bash is well and truly a chocoholic’s dream come true, with a decadent array of sweet treats including build-your-own crepes, waffles, and pancakes, as well as inspired options such as the Bash Burger – four pancakes with a smattering of fruit layered throughout and all manner of optional toppings – and the Sushi Crepe, a “sushi style crepe wrapped in kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies.”



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $9.5 Million, This Incredibly Luxurious Mediterranean Home comes with A Resort Style Giant Heated Pool in Paradise Valley, Arizona

8311 N 53rd Street Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 8311 N 53rd Street, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a transitional Mediterranean estate with amazing Mummy mountain views and tons of privacy showcases the pinnacle of resort style living. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8311 N 53rd Street, please contact Jonathan Michael Leaman (Phone: 602-750-4285) & Hayley Jamison (Phone: 480-280-1087) at America One Luxury Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations. Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase

A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
741
Followers
258
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy