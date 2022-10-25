Chocolate Bash’s First Phoenix Franchisee Scouting Locations

Within the past month, California-based dessert company Chocolate Bash signed two different franchisees for its Phoenix expansion, one of whom is Manny Torres, a local restauranteur who is working hard to secure his first site and was actually en route to scout a location when What Now Phoenix spoke to him by phone earlier today.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be in the West Valley, from Central to Avondale, or Goodyear,” says Torres . “I have hopes to open up several, but we’re just going to do one and see how it goes.”

What’s more, last weekend, Chocolate Bash opened a new outpost in San Diego, CA and Torres was in attendance, explaining “I got to meet the owner, a very nice lady, and pretty much it’s all family that runs the several locations. So I’m very excited to be on board. I’m sure we’re going to do good, and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to expand here in Phoenix.”

Torres will be joined in the greater Valley area by franchisee Rene Da Costa, whose agreement was announced last Monday, Oct 17. What Now Phoenix spoke to Da Costa yesterday about his plans to open 10 units over the next five years, however, given how recent the agreement was executed, Da Costa said there “wasn’t much to share at this point,” adding that he is currently negotiating with a couple of landlords and hopes to have a lease for the first outpost by next week.

Founded in 2016 in Newport Beach, CA, Chocolate Bash has since gone on to open locations in neighboring cities such as Los Angeles, Tustin, Irvine, and Claremont, with locations coming soon in San Diego and Long Beach, as well as its first foray up north in Sacramento.

Chocolate Bash is well and truly a chocoholic’s dream come true, with a decadent array of sweet treats including build-your-own crepes, waffles, and pancakes, as well as inspired options such as the Bash Burger – four pancakes with a smattering of fruit layered throughout and all manner of optional toppings – and the Sushi Crepe, a “sushi style crepe wrapped in kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies.”

