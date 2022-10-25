Blake Shapen or Kyron Drones: Could a Baylor QB Switch be Made?

At the very least, it's possible Dave Aranda and Baylor use both players in distinct packages.

The Baylor Bears starting quarterback has been Blake Shapen in every game of 2022. The redshirt sophomore has impressed many with his 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he hasn't impressed all.

The keyboard warriors are out in full force, calling for Kyron Drones to step into the quarterback spot. After all, Drones has led the team to a score on all but one of the drives he's been in.

To crack this impossible question, Locked On Baylor reserved the help of Baylor legend, and former Bears quarterback himself, J.J. Joe.

"The backup quarterback is the most popular guy in town," Joe said on the podcast. But that doesn't mean Baylor needs to feed into the popularity contest.

"What you see is a young receiving corps developing with a young quarterback, and that's a great thing for the future," Joe continued.

Shapen is simply being introduced to the growing pains of being a starting quarterback in the FBS, not unlike Quinn Ewers at Texas.

As Joe notes, the first game a guy plays at quarterback can torch a defense since they won't know what they'll get. By game two, though, defensive coaches know what to prepare for.

Quarterbacks can expect a slow grind to become elite in this craft. Look at Spencer Sanders, for example. He is in year eight? nine? of his career, and he's just now pieced it all together.

It's not time for a change at quarterback, but it's time to give a young quarterback time. The expectations of this team were astronomical, and it's worth tempering those to let Shapen grow.

So keep rolling with Shapen. Maybe Drones should get some time in wildcat packages, but this is Shapen's season to captain.

