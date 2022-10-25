State grant to support more teachers of color

Facing an alarming shortage of teachers and a faculty that looks increasingly little like the students they serve, Faribault Public Schools has launched the new Faribault Teaching Fellows Program with support from the Minnesota Department of Education.

The district secured a $500,000 state grant over the next five years for the program, which will help to cover the cost of Black, Indigenous and other people of color to attend one of more than 750 approved teacher preparation programs located in Minnesota.

Community Education Director Zach Pruitt noted that the grant application process was highly competitive. In total, 69 districts applied for funding but only 11 were selected, with half of the grant dollars going to metro-area districts and half to ones in Greater Minnesota.

To qualify for the program, applicants must fall into at least one of four categories: a Faribault Public Schools graduate, a parent of a FPS student or graduate, a resident of the Faribault School District, or a current Faribault Public Schools employee.

The program will follow a so-called “last support model,” meaning that it will pay what remains of tuition costs after a student has secured all aid for which they are eligible from federal and state aid as well as any institutional scholarships.

Pruitt estimated that on average, the tuition aid would come out to about $3,000 per year per student. In addition, students will be given a $2,000 yearly stipend to cover costs from transportation to housing to child care, helping them to focus on their studies.

The program will offer more than just financial support. Once a week, participants will meet with a “navigator” who will help them with a variety of practical concerns. They’ll also will be paired with an experienced teacher to serve as their mentor.

Applicants will have the freedom to choose which teacher preparation program they wish to attend. After they graduate, they won’t be required return to Faribault to teach, nor will they receive special preference in the hiring process if they try to do so.

Pruitt said that the grant funding is likely enough to support about 20 students. Applications are open from now through Nov. 7, he said it’s likely that application periods will be offered several times a year until either all funds are used or the grant funding ends.

While it could be possible to apply for the program during a future application period, Pruitt encouraged students to submit their applications now. Not only could the program fill up quickly, but MDE is monitoring the grants and could claw back part of the funds if applications are few.

As for the interview and selection process, it will be run strictly at the local level. Pruitt said that Faribault Public Schools teachers, students, administrators and community members will be part of a committee to vet potential applicants for the program.

School Board members expressed strong support for the program and for developing more teachers locally.

Board member John Bellingham said he’s been involved with developing such programs for years and has seen their proven record of success.

“Grow your own programs work because they localize the applicants,” he said.

Board member Courtney Cavellier said that given the district’s demographics, a program focused on increasing the number of Black, Latino and other minority teachers makes sense. A majority of FPS students are persons of color, but only about 3% of the district’s teachers are.

Faribault Public Schools isn’t particularly an outlier in terms of the lack of diversity of its teaching workforce. In fact, the district has been increasing the share of its teachers who are non-white and meeting or even exceeding its goals in that realm.

Still, research has shown that all things being equal, students benefit when they are taught by a diverse teaching workforce, including Black, Latino and other non-white teachers. With things as they currently are, Pruitt pointed out that some students could go throughout their educational experience without learning from one teacher who looks like them.

“I think that was one of the motivations behind (us receiving) this grant,” Pruitt said. “I think the research is clear about the benefits for those students and also for other students as well.”