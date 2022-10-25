Read full article on original website
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Got Married In A Courthouse Wedding
Major congrats are in order for Paradise’s favorite success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got married in a courthouse wedding (a Bachelor Nation first?). On Oct. 27, they shared a video of their nuptials on Instagram and YouTube, adding a “JUST MARRIED” caption to clear up any confusion.
Read Pete Davidson's Note To Kim Kardashian For The Kardashians Premiere
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might (emphasis on might) be broken up, but Kete fans have been revisiting their relationship throughout Season 2 of The Kardashians. During the Oct. 27 episode, Kardashian shared how Davidson was supporting her during the show’s first season, and the note he sent her for the premiere was so sweet.
How My Policeman Covered Up Harry Styles' Tattoos (& Why)
Harry Styles’ movie star game stays winning, with or without his ink. For his latest starring role in My Policeman, the actor is keeping his swoon-worthy (and occasionally controversial) accent, but will be missing quite a few trademark elements of his usual look. Just like in Don’t Worry Darling, Styles will appear on screen in My Policeman with his signature tattoos covered up — but why? This is a case for the FBI... or, you know, one of the film’s makeup artists.
Thomas Jacobs Proposed To Becca Kufrin 5 Months After She Asked Him
Bachelor In Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are engaged for the second time. ICYMI, on May 29, Kufrin announced that she popped the question, calling it the “ultimate plot twist.” On Oct. 25, the couple shared another engagement update. Five months after their first engagement, Jacobs proposed to Kufrin on a pumpkin carving date.
Is Harry Styles' Beard In "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" Real?
If the “As It Was” music video was stylish, and the “Late Night Talking” music video was dreamy, then the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” music video can best be described as, umm... eccentric? Though Harry Styles blessed his fans with basically three and half minutes of shirtless moments, it is the rest of his look that has everyone talking. While a great majority of the fandom is left in a permanent state of WTF over the rockstar’s half-human, half-squid, sort of merman form in the footage, there’s also an overwhelming amount of people who can’t stop talking about Harry Styles’ beard in the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” music video.
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 26, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 26, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Tom Brady’s "Adversity" Quote Is Pretty Awkward Considering Divorce Rumors. We have a new piece of...
Twitter Can’t Believe Rihanna Is Finally Releasing New Music
After weeks of speculation, Rihanna finally confirmed her appearance on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The singer recently revealed she’s behind the lead single for the album. The track is called “Lift Me Up,” and it will drop on Oct. 28. The revelation doesn’t even seem real, considering fans have been screaming “Where’s the album?!” at Rihanna since she last released solo music in 2016. This announcement has certainly lifted Navy’s hopes that she’s back on the music scene for good.
Kourtney Kardashian Was “Blacked Out” For Her Vegas Wedding
Apparently, Kravis’ Las Vegas wedding was even blurrier than the pictures. ICYMI, on April 5, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left the Grammys to go to One Love Wedding Chapel for a 2 a.m. wedding (sans the necessary paperwork). Apparently, there was a lot of alcohol involved. During an Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian reflected on the memorable night — and revealed that she was “blacked out” for her Vegas elopement.
Kim Kardashian's Chia Pudding Recipe On TikTok Is Breakfast Goals
While you may not live in a Calabasas mansion and have designers sending you clothes to wear to Fashion Week, you can keep up with the Kardashians in other ways. For one, you could follow in Kim Kardashian’s latest wellness practice of ice baths and shop the home products Kim K uses regularly. If you’re a foodie looking for recs, you could even try Kim Kardashian’s chia pudding recipe from TikTok that’s going viral.
Megan Fox & MGK Are Reportedly “Secretly Planning Their Wedding”
Anyone else kinda forget that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged? The duo went from being everywhere, all the time, to shying away from the spotlight. But that shift doesn’t mean that they’ve put a hold on wedding plans. On Oct. 24, a source told Us Weekly that Megan and MGK were “secretly planning their wedding” all along.
HOTD's Showrunner Hinted At The Importance Of Alicent's Unseen Third Son
Just when you thought there was no way House of the Dragon could squeeze in any more characters, it’s starting to sound like Season 2 will open the door to some very important new faces. In particular, superfans are curious about when one key player who was completely missing from Season 1 will finally make his TV debut. Alicent’s eldest sons, Aegon and Aemond, stirred up a heaping helping of drama in Season 1, but her youngest, Daeron, wasn’t even mentioned. Well, now co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal is spilling on how important Daeron Targaryen will be to the House of the Dragon story, and when fans can expect him to fly in.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Kim Kardashian Talks Mental Heath, SKKN BY KIM, & Skin Care
When I got the chance to test out Kim Kardashian’s full SKKN BY KIM collection and interview the star, I was going through a breakup and had abandoned my go-to forms of self-care. My “skin care routine” was half-heartedly splashing water on my face *maybe* once a day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to try her nine-step skin regimen.
