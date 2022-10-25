Just when you thought there was no way House of the Dragon could squeeze in any more characters, it’s starting to sound like Season 2 will open the door to some very important new faces. In particular, superfans are curious about when one key player who was completely missing from Season 1 will finally make his TV debut. Alicent’s eldest sons, Aegon and Aemond, stirred up a heaping helping of drama in Season 1, but her youngest, Daeron, wasn’t even mentioned. Well, now co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal is spilling on how important Daeron Targaryen will be to the House of the Dragon story, and when fans can expect him to fly in.

3 DAYS AGO