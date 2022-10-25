Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) pushes though in pursuit of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in…
Reports: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
Browns place LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) on IR
The Cleveland Browns placed leading tackler Jacob Phillips on injured reserve Wednesday with what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury.
Raiders carry ferocious ground attack into contest with Saints
After seven games, the New Orleans Saints are still trying to figure out who they are.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Players Must Study at Home
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed the root of the team's problems on offense.
Broncos GM supports coach Nathaniel Hackett ‘100 percent’
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday.
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.
DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday
Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) pushes off of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) as he runs with the ball during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert…
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday.
Can The Packers Keep Things Competitive Vs. Bills On Sunday?
Joe Pisapia joins Ben to discuss if he believes the Green Bay Packers can keep things competitive with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
