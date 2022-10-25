Read full article on original website
In 2021, Publisher Larry Block brought a struggling blog back from the brink, re-inventing it as a platform for residents and small businesses to stand on equal footing with the powerful forces inside City Hall. In the past year alone, our intrepid investigative journalism has been recognized and sourced by global media outlets including TV’s Bill Maher Show, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Los Angeles Times. WEHOville proudly presents our first annual Voter Guide to inform WeHo residents how high the stakes are this Election Day — and how powerful their vote is!
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
SFGate
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
OPINION | City Council pushes extreme policies without community engagement
You can come up with a wacky idea, add it to the weekly municipal consent calendar rather than agendizing it to allow for discussion or debate from stakeholders, then go ahead and implement it and sit back and watch the community crumble. That’s what it feels like for those of us who call this 1.9 mile city island home. We are surrounded by other local cities who offer their residents and business owners both economic and public safety. But sadly, our City Council doesn’t seem interested. And what about the democratic process that has invited community engagement, debate and discussion since we established cityhood in 1984? We worked hard to create our own destiny, recognizing the importance of our diversity and welcoming participation from every corner. How have we allowed this city council to repeatedly stifle that debate and discussion by simply moving important policy discussions to consent calendar? javascript:window[“$iceContent”]
matadornetwork.com
These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles
When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
Newly Painted Hollywood Sign Gets Thumbs-Up from Mayor
The newly refurbished and repainted Hollywood Sign received a thumbs-up Wednesday from Mayor Eric Garcetti.
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA city councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World I...
beverlypress.com
West Hollywood offers free tree program for residents
The city of West Hollywood is holding a tree giveaway program in which residents and property owners can receive one free tree and one water bag. The deadline to apply for the tree giveaway program is Thursday, Dec. 1. The program is open to all West Hollywood residents and businesses...
OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath
This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations
As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
westsidetoday.com
Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante
The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the first West Coast location of the bar Dante, which is renowned for its Negronis, martinis and spritz beverages as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson are the Australian owners...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Halloween Haunts in Beverly Hills
All Hallows Eve is but a few days away, and once again, the City of Beverly Hills is second to none when it comes to holiday decor in the spooky spirit. The Courier captured these impressive examples, including the world-famous landmark ‘Witch’s House,’ pictured above, owned by prominent philantropist, realtor and musician Michael J. Libow. “The true treat for me on Halloween is being able to witness nearly 5,000 happy faces parading in front of my house in the span of only four hours,” Libow told the Courier.
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Santa Monica Mirror
800 Degrees Pizzeria Closes Santa Monica Location
Hollywood location remains open and Burbank restaurant planned for winter. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen has closed its popular location in Santa Monica. The location at 120 Wilshire suddenly closed and not much was known about why this happened. As first reported by Toddrickallen.com, the restaurant’s signage has been removed and the interior of the restaurant has been gutted. It seems to indicate that another business or restaurant may be moving into the space.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
