Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
