Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased "Waylon On My Willie" is another cheeky one that's worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. "Leave My Willie Alone" eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church's 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show.
