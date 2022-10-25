ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Week 8 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

The Ravens stayed put in the various Week 8 Power Rankings after beating the Cleveland Browns.Here's the Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens stayed steady in the various Week 8 Power Rankings after beating the Cleveland Browns.

Here's the Roundup

NFL.com

This Week: 8

Last Week: 8

Breakdown: "It wasn't a thing of beauty -- and it featured another big scare after Baltimore built a double-digit lead in the second half -- but the Ravens found their way back to the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Browns. Lamar Jackson's recent play continues to profile as a curiosity: The quarterback has looked tentative in the pocket since a blazing-hot start, managing just three touchdown passes against four interceptions in the last four games. Jackson has kept his game afloat thanks to his legs. His 510 rushing yards through seven games top the entirety of the Buccaneers (451) and Rams (423).}

ESPN

This Week: 7

Last Week: 7

Breakdown: "There are two teams that have held double-digit leads in every game this season: the Ravens and the Eagles. But Philadelphia is undefeated at 6-0 and the Ravens are 4-3. Why? Baltimore has been outscored by a league-worst 46 points in the fourth quarter. The Ravens would rank among the NFL's best if not for fourth-quarter meltdowns against the Dolphins, Bills and Giants."

CBS Sports

This Week: 17

Last Week: 11

Breakdown: "They beat the Browns, but there are still issues. The passing game has to be better. You won't win a lot of games throwing for under 200 yards like they did against the Browns."

The Athletic

This Week: 6

Last Week: 5

Breakdown: "It really looked like the Ravens were about to do it again. Up 23-13 in the fourth quarter, they let the Browns pull within three points and then fumbled the ball away deep in Browns territory with just over three minutes left. It took a series of odd events for the Ravens to keep from blowing another late lead, but somehow they pulled through.

Pro Football Talk

This Week: 8

Last Week: 8

Breakdown: "In the same week, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen can give Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the same treatment Michael Scott gave to Robert Dunder."

USA Today

This Week: 7

Last Week: 7

Breakdown : "Nice to see them hold a lead Sunday, but QB Lamar Jackson's late-game effectiveness must improve. His fourth-quarter passer rating in 2022 is 56.8, and he has five turnovers in the final period.

RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
