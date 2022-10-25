ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

School Bus Driver, 71, Charged In Glen Rock Crash, Frightened Special Needs Kids Hospitalized

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPG4z_0imHPUBr00
The short bus and SUV collided at the corner of Park and Maple avenues in Glen Rock shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: The 71-year-old driver of a mini school bus involved in a crash in Glen Rock that sent two frightened special needs students to the hospital caused the collision when he pulled into the path of the other vehicle, police said.

An aide and the driver of the Honda Pilot were treated at the scene by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the crash at the confluence of Park, Highwood and Maple avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The 71-year-old Paterson man who was driving the children and aide to Bergen County Special Services in Paramus in the Hackensack-based Pro-Trans School Transportation bus failed to yield at the intersection of Highwood and Maple, an independent witness told police, the chief said.

It then pulled into the path of the 2018 Pilot, which a 39-year-old Hawthorne woman was driving north on Maple Avenue, he said.

The Pilot slammed into the side of the bus, which struck a utility pole at the corner of Maple and Park, the chief said.

"Counselors from Bergen County Special Services responded to the scene to assist with the special needs children on the bus," Ackermann said. "Two of the injured children were afraid to get into an ambulance and were transported by parents and a school counselor to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment."

The school bus driver received a summons for failing to yield, Ackermann said.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is conducting a further investigation, as required when a school bus carrying children is involved in any collision, he said.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police

A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks

A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Montclair

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday, Oct. 28 in Montclair, authorities said. Leroy Peters, of Montclair, was killed around 2:35 a.m. on Lincoln Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said. He was pronounced dead...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy