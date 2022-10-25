ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

The cruise line industry is dominated by three main players.

If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you’re probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) .

They’re all formidable competitors, but here’s the thing. Historically, when a few companies control an industry, it can be an easy trap for them to get a bit set in their ways, and they can be vulnerable to an upstart that is willing to be more innovative and bold than a large company might feel comfortable with.

Now, we’re not saying that’s the case with any of the cruise lines mentioned above.

But it’s a pattern you see throughout history, such as how Chipotle disrupted the fast food market by offering a healthier, if pricier alternative, or how AirBNB and Lyft disputed industries that seemed fairly steady and set in their ways. There are always opportunities for smaller companies that are willing to be a bit more nimble.

MSC Cruises has been making aggressive moves of late to force their way into the upper tier of cruise lanes, as noted by The Street’s Daniel Kline.

The company is currently operating out of Miami and Port Canaveral, and hosts three ships in its fleet. But that’s about to change in a big way.

MSC To Introduce Two New Ships

Currently, MSC has three ships. The MSC Seaside launched in 2017, and was followed by the MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia.

Kline noted the “two ships currently sailing from Florida have lots of positives, but nothing that specifically equals Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis and Quantum-class ships or Carnival's Mardi Gras and (upcoming) Celebration flagships.”

But MSC has announced plans to launch the MSC Europa later this year, which will be heavily oriented around live entertainment. The ship is set to feature “three new concert-style shows in the multipurpose Luna Park Arena; five new full-scale theater productions in the World Theater; four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge; and surprise pop-up entertainment throughout the ship," the cruise line said in a news release.

There will also be a VR Drone Academy, two new interactive game shows, Digital Dance Academy offering three Dance with Flavia classes featuring Strictly Come Dancing champion Flavia Cacace-Mistry, and Doremi’s Wake Up Rave for the kids. So it will be a real something for everyone situation.

And now, MSC Cruises has announced the details of another new ship, which should certainly pique the interest of cruise fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6u26_0imHPMNH00
Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MSC Cruises Begins Work On The World America

Work has now begun on the MSC World America, the company’s second World Class ship. This will be the company’s first LNG-powered ships to be deployed in North America, and it is set to enter service in 2025, the company has stated.

Steel has already been cut for the MSC World America, and you can follow the ships’ progress at MSC Cruises USA’s new TikTok and Instagram channels, alongside the brand’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.

“MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region. In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA in a statement.

”The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea.”

MSC World America is set to offer what the company says will be futuristic, groundbreaking design, and will measure 22 decks tall and be more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

It will also feature the The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, an 11-deck-high slide, which will be the longest at sea. As we said, there’s always an opportunity for younger competitors to innovate.

